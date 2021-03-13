Tarleton nursing students helping to administer COVID vaccines

STEPHENVILLE — Tarleton State University nursing students are helping administer COVID-19 vaccinations across Texas and gaining valuable practical skills. Their work is part of a nationwide effort by the American Association of Colleges of Nursing to help meet the surging demand for healthcare professionals and get shots into the arms of the country’s most vulnerable.
“Getting people vaccinated quickly isn’t just about supply,” said Dr. Sally Lewis, dean of Tarleton’s College of Health Sciences and Human Services. “It’s also about having enough qualified medical professionals to deliver vaccinations.
“Working on the frontlines provides a unique opportunity for our students to help protect our region. They’re gaining valuable hands-on experience, healthcare agencies are getting much-needed help, and individuals are getting the vaccine they need to help mitigate COVID-19.”
Tarleton-Waco student nurses pitched earlier this month to help vaccinate Central Texan residents against COVID-19.
Nineteen nursing students assisted the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District at a drive-through vaccination clinic at McLane Stadium on the Baylor University campus.
“I witnessed firsthand the passion the students had to serve the Waco community,” said Dr. Chiquesha Davis, Department Head of Post Licensure Nursing Programs at Tarleton. “The students went above and beyond to assist the community, aiding in a goal of administering 200 shots per hour.”
It wasn’t the first time Tarleton nursing students have helped get vaccines into arms. They were on hand at two previous events and will be again in at least two March clinics.
Treffany Jones is a student in Tarleton’s LVN to BSN program. In addition to the drive-through effort at Baylor, she participated in vaccine clinics with the Veterans Administration in Waco.
“It feels really good to be able to help people,” she said. “By helping out at these clinics we are using our training and helping to stop the spread. That’s why I’m in this program, because I want to help people.”
“I’m glad our students are getting out and are willing and able to help their community,” said Brooke Beatty, Director of Tarleton’s LVN to BSN Program.
Student nurses on Tarleton’s home campus in Stephenville have also been helping deliver coronavirus vaccines. They have manned vaccine hubs in Erath County and on campus.
For more about Tarleton’s nursing program, visit https://www.tarleton.edu/nursing/index.html.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.