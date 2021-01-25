Tarrant Area Food Bank set to open Weatherford location

Founded in 1982 and serving 13 North Texas counties, Tarrant Area Food Bank is set to open a new location in Parker County — TAFB West.
“This is something that the food bank has wanted to do for a long time and we’ve just never had the ability to do it,” TAFB President and CEO Julie Butner said. “With the community growing and growing so much into Parker County, the need was there even before the [COVID-19] pandemic and now with the pandemic, it’s just really forced our hand to do it now because we’re at max capacity at the other facility.”
TAFB was founded by a group of Fort Worth residents who were concerned about hunger in the community. Three months after its opening, the organization had distributed donated food to 50 charities in Fort Worth.
“We cover 13 counties and this new location is kind of a cross-section covering 50% of our geography and having a community that we hope will support us out here because all of our funding comes strictly from the community,” Butner said. “We’re not a government agency or anything like that so we rely heavily on their support.”
Those 13 counties include Parker, Palo Pinto, Tarrant, Hood, Johnson, Erath, Somervell, Denton, Wise, Cooke, Hamilton, Bosque and Hill.
Tarrant Area Food Bank West will be in the former Standard Hardware, Inc. building at 112 Winners Circle in Weatherford, just next to the entrance for Canyon West Golf Course.
Butner said TAFB’s Executive Vice President of Development Stephen Raeside was very instrumental in finding the new location for TAFB West.
“I’ve been here for 10 and a half years — I started as a grant writer — and it’s just been a labor of love and such a joy to watch the food bank grow over the years,” Raeside said. “Then Julie came along and she injected a little more enthusiasm into the food bank and some new ideas and so we’re on this incredible precipice for the next couple of decades. It’s an exciting transitional time.”
The building will have an additional 10,000 square feet added for freezers and coolers and spaces for a volunteer center, a classroom, a kitchen and a boardroom.
“There are so many neighbors in need that are food insecure and don’t know how to eat properly in terms of good nutrition so we teach them so they learn how to eat healthy,” Butner said. “This will be a distribution center. We get tons of food that comes in on big 18-wheelers from our grocer and retailers that donate food to us and then we have volunteers unpackage and repackage to make it appropriate for clients and also for our partner agencies like Center of Hope.”
Parker County Center of Hope is just one of several agencies that partner with TAFB.
“This strategic partnership has not only allowed Center of Hope to better address hunger in our community, it has connected us with many other outlets such as grocery stores and food establishments to provide additional food for our families,” Center of Hope CEO Staci Markwardt said. “Having Tarrant Area Food Bank West set up their distribution site close to us will allow us to improve our communication, strengthen our relationship and allow us to better fit the needs of our community. Their close proximity will make food pick-ups more convenient and will provide much-needed assistance to outlying areas.”
TAFB West will be open to individuals to pick up food, enroll in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and/or participate in educational classes.
“The construction should be starting in the next week or two and then it will probably take us until the end of August to get everything ready to go and we’ll start using this location,” Butner said. “I’ve been at the food bank just over a year so really not long, but I love it. It’s a great place to work and it’s very fulfilling — I feel I’m doing something important.”
For more information or to donate to Tarrant Area Food Bank West, visit tafb.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.