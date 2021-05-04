A Parker County grand jury recently indicted Andrew Joseph Ruiz, 20, of Weatherford, on nine counts of possession of child pornography.
A search warrant was obtained for Ruiz’s residence following an investigation by the Kennedale Police Department on Dec. 18, 2020, according to the arrest warrant affidavit. It was reported by Kennedale middle school officials back on Sept. 17, 2020, that a 12-year-old female student was receiving sexually explicit photos from an adult male who was later identified as Ruiz.
After executing the search warrant, an investigator examined Ruiz’s iPhone on Jan. 6 and found about 40 stored image files that included children, ages 4 and 5, in various states of nudity and engaging in sexual acts, according to the affidavit. The file names described the sexual acts and the ages of the children.
“Each of Mr. Ruiz’s possession of child pornography counts carries with it a possible punishment of two to 10 years in prison and up to a $10,000 fine. Sex offender registration for life is also a consequence of a conviction for a child pornography offense,” Parker County District Attorney Jeff Swain said. “This case actually originated with the Kennedale Police Department as an online solicitation of a minor offense investigation.”
Swain said when the Tarrant County District Attorney’s Office was reviewing the case, they referred the possession of child pornography offense to his office for prosecution because that part of the offense was reported to have occurred in Weatherford at Ruiz’s residence.
“The Tarrant County online solicitation case is ongoing,” he said. “We will coordinate efforts between our respective DA’s offices to achieve an appropriate resolution in the prosecution of Mr. Ruiz.”
Ruiz was arrested and booked into the Parker County Jail on Feb. 5 on a combined bond of $60,000 but was released into the custody of the Mansfield Police Department on Feb. 9.
The Parker County grand jury also indicted Carlos Romario Canada, 23, of Weatherford, for sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child by sexual contact.
According to the probable cause affidavit, on or about the dates of Jan. 27 and 28 Canada had sex with a girl under the age of 17. During a forensic interview with the female, she reported that her friendship with Canada turned into a sexual relationship. During this time, the female said she told Canada she was 18 years old — the girl’s real age was 15.
“If Mr. Canada is convicted of either the sexual assault or indecency with a child count, he will be facing a range of punishment of two to 20 years and up to a $10,000 fine,” Swain said. “A conviction of either will also require him to register as a sex offender for the remainder of his life.”
Others indicted on April 23 include:
• Joshua Floyd Abernathy, assault of family/household member two-plus times within 12 months and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
• Karlon Daniel Avalos, theft of property, more than $2,500, less than $30,000.
• Hailey Marie Carter, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, more than 4 grams, less than 200 grams.
• Kevin DeWayne Dunlap, three counts of theft of property, less than $2,500 with two previous convictions.
• Karen Epperson, theft of services, more than $2,500, less than $30,000.
• Jessica Lynn Ethridge, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
• Edward Ruben Farris, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
• David Shaun Gates, continuous sexual abuse of a child under the age of 14 and indecency with a child by sexual contact.
• Ricardo Noah Gomez, assault of family/household member with a previous conviction.
• Majestique Destiny Goodwin, theft of property, less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions.
• Trevor Lewis Greer, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
• Sim Logan Griffin, Jr., possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
• Bobby Joe Hazelwood, theft of property, less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions.
• Jay Allen Jones, possession of a controlled substance, more than 1 gram, less than 4 grams.
• Christopher Michael Mantia, theft of property, less than $2,500, with two or more previous convictions.
• Charley Leann Marker, theft of property, more than $2,500, less than $30,000.
• Rodney Gene Orff, evading arrest detention with a vehicle.
• Daryl Dwayne Phillips, driving while intoxicated, third or more.
• Capri Marie Reddix, fraud use/possession of identifying information, less than 5 items.
• McKenna Taylor Reich, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
• Adolfo Rosales-Pozos, driving while intoxicated, third or more.
• Aaleeyah Sandoval, fraud use/possession of identifying information, less than 5 items.
• Christopher Douglas Scott, possession of controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
• Matthew Jerod Scott, fraud use/possession of identifying information, less than 5 items.
• Edward Ariel Solis, theft of property, less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions.
• Tommy Keith Thompson, assault of family/household member by impeding breath/circulation.
• John Edwin Tracy, continuous sexual abuse of a young child or children and two counts of indecency with a child by sexual contact.
• Rylan Thomas Vance, credit or debit card abuse.
• Guillermo Aranda-Roman, driving while intoxicated, third or more.
• Roby Lee Billings, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
• Tara Elizabeth Desaray Brown, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
• Jesse Rex Douglas, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
• Milan Gromovic, theft of property, less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions.
• Enrique Guerra, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
• Jason Lane Hatfield, theft of services, more than $2,500, less than $30,000.
• Crissy Michelle Holder, driving while intoxicated with a child under the age of 15.
• Joshua Scott Johnson, possession of a controlled substance, more than 1 gram, less than 4 grams.
• Trevon Ali Johnson, money laundering, more than $30,000, less than $150,000.
• Brandee Ladawn Kincaid-Wernecke, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
• Johnna Kay Kincheloe, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
• Carlos Eduardo Lopez, evading arrest detention with a vehicle and unauthorized use of a vehicle.
• Charity Ann Martin, possession of a controlled substance, more than 4 grams, less than 200 grams.
• Jeremy Wayne Meek, assault of family/household member with a previous conviction.
• Jason Hunter Pilarcik, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram and unlicensed possession of a firearm by a felon.
• Miguel Ramirez, evading arrest detention with a vehicle.
• Erasmo Ramos, theft of property, more than $2,500, less than $30,000, enhanced.
• Bridget Gail Reynolds, theft of property, more than $2,500, less than $30,000.
• Wesley Don Simmons, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
• Zachary Jacob Smith, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
• Toby Scott Stroud, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Others previously indicted on April 9 include:
• Oswaldo Arturo Barajas Hernandez, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
• Mario Barco, driving while intoxicated, third or more.
• Michael Ray Burns, prohibited substance/item in a correctional facility, and possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
• Paige Niecole Collins, theft of mail, more than 10, less than 30 addresses with intent to commit ID theft.
• Christopher Douglas Bryant Dabbs, driving while intoxicated, third or more.
• Arthur Powell Ewing, two counts of theft of property, more than $2,500, less than $30,000.
• Bubba Charles Fortier, driving while intoxicated, third or more.
• Richard Dean Gaston, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
• Alexandria Linda-Nico Granados, driving while intoxicated, third or more.
• Nathan Lee Guerrero, assault of family/household member with a previous conviction.
• Rehschel Davis Harrison, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
• Myrick Lee Holder, possession of a controlled substance, more than 1 gram, less than 4 grams.
• Gerrald Lynn Jackson, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram, and tamper/fabricate physical evidence.
• Derek Zachary Lane, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
• Lisa Diane Littrell, driving while intoxicated with a child under the age of 15.
• David Aaron Matheus, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, more than 80 AU, less than 4,000 AU.
• Dena Danielle McDonald, injury to child/elderly/disabled with intent of bodily injury.
• Richard Glenn Mckeel, felon in possession of a firearm.
• Douglas Michael Morgan, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
• Heather Nicole Morris, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, more than 1 gram, less than 4 grams.
• Jason Morris, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram, and tamper or fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair.
• Michael Donald Murphy, driving while intoxicated, third or more.
• Randi Lou Pierotti, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
• Donnathan Arthur Reese, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
• Joseph Alonso Rosales, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, more than 4 grams, less than 200 grams.
• John Edward Salazar, driving while intoxicated, third or more.
• Shane Allen Shuler, evading arrest detention with a previous conviction.
• Doss Hunter Smith, possession of a controlled substance, more than 4 grams, less than 200 grams.
• Adrienne Kyrene Williams, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
• Darrel Scott Wisdom, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
• Anthony Allan Andrews, two counts of arson of building/habitat/vehicle — reckless cause of damage.
• Morgan Paige English, prohibited substance/item in a correctional facility.
• Amanda Beth Gantzer, evading arrest detention with a vehicle.
• James Daniel Jackson, theft of property of elderly, less than $2,500 with two previous convictions.
• Christopher Allen Kuhn, fraud use/possession of identifying information, less than 5 items.
• William Odell Levelle, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
• Matthew Ryan McGinty, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
• Ronald Mitchell, Jr., possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
• Truette William Northup, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
• Charles Alan Norwood, Jr., aggravated robbery.
• Angel Dawn Nourse, possession of a controlled substance, more than 4 grams, less than 200 grams.
• Anthony Andre Pekah, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
• Joshua Leon Poe, theft of property, more than $2,500, less than $30,000.
• Micah Xavier Pool, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, more than 1 gram, less than 4 grams.
• Brandon Thomas Raymond, possession of a controlled substance, more than 4 grams, less than 200 grams.
• Alice Estell Reeves, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, more than 1 gram, less than 4 grams.
• Susan Laurel Rothelle, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, more than 4 grams, less than 200 grams, and tamper or fabricate physical evidence.
• Christopher Shawn Rowland, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
• Teryn Lynn Schlote, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
• Beth Suzanne Scott, injury to child/elderly/disabled with intent of bodily injury.
• Brian Daniel Sgarlata, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
• Myranda Dawn Sherman, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
• Colby Brandon Smith, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
• Jordan Augustine Sosa, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, more than 4 grams, less than 200 grams.
• Aaron Chase Sparks, unlicensed possession of a firearm by a felon.
• Greggory Bryce Ashton Struve, theft of property, more than $2,500, less than $30,000.
• Kerri Ann Thomas, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, more than 4 grams, less than 200 grams.
• Susan Dingle Thorson, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
• Shannon Michelle Trombly, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
• Phillip James Vandiver, two counts of arson of building/habitat/vehicle — reckless cause damage.
• Lora Ann Vaught, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
• Michael Erick Wells, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, more than 1 gram, less than 4 grams.
• Tyler Austin Whaley, theft of property, more than $2,500, less than $30,000; theft of property, more than $30,000, less than $150,000; and unauthorized use of a vehicle.
• Benjamin Matthew Whitehead, possession of a controlled substance, more than 1 gram, less than 4 grams.
