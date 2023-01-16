AUSTIN — School board candidates and interested citizens are invited to learn about the demands and rewards of school board service in a free webinar offered by the Texas Association of School Boards Wednesday, Feb. 8, from noon to 1 p.m.
The webinar is designed to help participants understand the important responsibilities of school board service. Attendees will learn what school board members do and how they can positively impact the public schools in their communities. Other topics covered in the webinar include how to campaign constructively and where to find information about being a candidate.
“I commend candidates who are ready to volunteer their time to serve their local schools, students, and school communities,” said Dan Troxell, executive director of TASB. “Being a school board member is one of the most rewarding elected offices a community member can hold.”
TASB serves 1,025 Texas school boards and more than 7,000 school board members with a broad spectrum of services, including training and continuing education opportunities.
There is no cost to participate in the webinar, but registration is required. If you are unable to attend the live session, complete the registration and a link to the webinar recording will be sent to you once the session concludes. For more information about the webinar, call TASB Board Development Services at 800-580-8272, extension 2453.
For more information about board service, visit tasb.org/board-candidates.
