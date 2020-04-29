Members of the Parker County COVID-19 Task Force discussed and answered questions on Gov. Greg Abbott’s new executive order during another Coffee Talk virtual meeting hosted by the East Parker County Chamber of Commerce Wednesday.
The meeting was led by Economic Development Council Executive Director and task force member Patrick Lawler and Hudson Oaks City Administrator and task force member Sterling Naron.
“The task force was formed so that we as a community could figure out a local way to open,” Lawler said. “Unfortunately, that has not happened. The governor did not relinquish local control.”
A portion of Abbott’s Phase 1 order, which goes into effect on May 1, allows restaurants and retail to open at 25 percent capacity.
Lawler said business owners can contact their city government if they have any questions about what their 25 percent capacity looks like, but also made a suggestion that restaurants can utilize empty parking lot space to set up patio seating.
“We’re really trying to increase your availability to turn a profit,” Lawler said.
Naron said outdoor seating would not be counted against a restaurant.
“If you do something on the outside as far as adding patio space, that is not included in the 25 percent occupancy,” Naron said. “The 25 percent occupancy is strictly inside your building.”
In order for Parker County to move into Phase 2 of Abbott’s order, which increases capacity to 50 percent, but does not open additional businesses like salons, bars and gyms, there must be a total of five or less active COVID-19 cases.
“The big step is we have to get there from a standpoint of getting to five cases or less. The governor’s measure of five cases or less is extremely arbitrary — it makes no sense,” Lawler said. “It doesn’t really track anything on how many cases we’re working based on population, so it’s really incredibly unfair. If you’re a larger county, you’re obviously going to have a larger active case number. It doesn’t really make any sense because as you test more, you’ll eventually have more positives, so we’ve encouraged the governor’s office to increase that. It’s not really getting it to a specific number, it’s about comparing it to a population. So if we drop below five cases, we’re going to move into Phase 2 very quickly.”
As of Wednesday, Parker County had seven active cases of COVID-19.
A question was asked if Parker County would have to drop back down to Phase 1 if cases went back above five and Lawler said that wasn't the case. Lawler said once a county moves into Phase 2, there’s a certain threshold that would have to be met in order to drop back down to Phase 1, which includes hospitals being above an 85 percent capacity and a positive rate of 12 percent or higher.
For questions about churches, weddings and funerals, Lawler said churches have a constitutional right to assemble as well as weddings and funerals at religious facilities; however, social distancing is still required and Lawler said they would prefer churches to continue virtual services if possible.
“The governor’s order expires on May 15 and we expect he’s going to make an announcement on May 15 to move into Phase 2,” Lawler said. “So we’re going to get some further direction, but we don’t know where the governor is going to fall on that.”
With salons still being shut down, Lawler said that state-licensed massage therapists have an ability to open, but have to follow strict guidelines.
“You’ve got to be very careful with the state regulating agencies, but I know there are a lot of folks out there that are doing direct-to-home services. There is some ability for massage therapy to open, but it has to be medically necessary,” Lawler said. “You have to have a note from a doctor and you have to be a state-licensed massage therapist, so you would contact your massage therapist directly about that.”
As for enforcement, Abbott’s order said local governments would be in charge of regulating the phases.
“[Abbott] was specifically asked who was going to enforce this order and he said local governments would be enforcing the order. If somebody gets out of line in directly impacting the health and safety of somebody, you’re going to be contacted by your cities and local governments,” Lawler said. “But the way these are written, it’s going to be extremely difficult for local governments to enforce the provisions of the governor’s order. The way the governor’s order is written is not clear in some of these areas. We have good business owners and they’re going to behave, so we have to trust that that people are going to make good decisions.”
Answering a question on current group size limits, Lawler said Abbott’s order didn’t specifically address the Centers for Disease Control’s 10 people or less recommendation.
“He does not follow the CDC limits of 10 or less. Specifically he states that you shouldn’t be hanging out with anyone outside of your household,” Lawler said. “Our recommendation was to stay below 10 and follow the CDC guidelines, but you just have to be 6 feet away from anyone outside of your household.”
Naron answered a question about how long local officials anticipate the social distancing requirement will last.
“Honestly, it’s probably a new way of life for a while until a vaccine or therapeutic treatment is available,” Naron said. “But social distancing for the short future is going to be a way of life for everybody. We as cities have [big events] coming up and we’ve all got to make decisions on that, and so we’re kind of waiting on that May 15 [announcement] as well.”
Anyone with questions about Abbott’s executive order operations is encouraged to contact their city or county officials for information.
