Taste of Parker County winners announced

T&D Barbecue’s brisket burger took first place for Best Entree.

 Sally Sexton | Weatherford Democrat

Taste of Parker County broke records last week with more than 700 attendees and the most vendors ever in the 12-year history of the Weatherford College Foundation event.

“This fun, community event continues to positively impact Weatherford College students with proceeds being contributed towards scholarships and other support for the college,” said Jaci Edwards, senior advancement specialist and Taste of Parker County organizer. “We are so grateful for all our sponsors that have helped make this event possible.”

Event attendees had the chance to vote for their favorite eats and drinks and the results are in. Winners of this year’s Taste of Parker County are:

Best Appetizer

1st place: Aaron’s Catering - Beef tenderloin crostini

2nd place: T&D Barbecue - Jalapeño jack sausage

3rd place: Texas Beef Company - Beef quesadilla

Honorable Mentions: Amy’s Original Hot Sauce, Caitlyn’s Catering and Flavor on 51

Best Side Dish

1st place: Tailgaters BBQ - Mac and cheese with brisket

2nd place: T&D Barbecue - Pepper jack mac and cheese

3rd place: Flavor on 51 - Elotes with pork

Honorable Mentions: Chicken Express and The Grove at Northside Remedy

Best Entrée

1st place: T&D Barbecue - Brisket burger

2nd place: Firefly Grilling Co. - Carnita street tacos

3rd place: Shep’s Place - Cowboy burger

Honorable Mentions: Texas Beef Company and Downtown Cantina

Best Dessert

1st place: Back Home Bakery - Granny’s pound cake

2nd place: Aaron’s Catering - Sopapilla cheesecake

3rd place: Nothing Bundt Cakes - Red velvet cake

Honorable Mentions: Cooksey’s Cupcakes and Confections, Sweet Emilia’s and Yesterdays Sandwich Shop

Best Beverage

1st place: HTeaO - Peach tea

2nd place: Major Perk - Spiked peach tea

3rd place: FINS Patio Bar & Grill - Fishbowl

Honorable Mentions: Edgewise Eight Brewing Company, Chicken Express and Toddi Vodka

Most Unique Dish

1st place: T&D Barbecue - Pulled pork taco

2nd place: Flavor on 51 - Smoked pork eggrolls

3rd place: Aaron’s Catering - Sopapilla cheesecake

Honorable Mention: The Grove at Northside Remedy

Best Décor

1st place: Aaron’s Catering

2nd place: Tie between Back Home Bakery and Texas Beef Company

Honorable Mentions: Ironworks Coffee, FINS Patio Bar & Grill and Major Perk

Best “Mom & Pop”

1st place: Back Home Bakery

2nd place: Texas Beef Company

3rd place: Shep’s

Honorable Mention: Firefly Grilling Co

Most Hospitable

1st place: Flavor on 51

2nd place: HTeaO

3rd place: T&D Barbecue

Honorable Mentions: Back Home Bakery and Ben E Keith Beverages

Best Overall

1st place: Aaron’s Catering

2nd place: Back Home Bakery

3rd place: T&D Barbecue

Honorable Mention: Firefly Grilling Co and Shep’s

*Judges’ Favorites*

Favorite Entrée

1st place: Shep’s - Cowboy burger

2nd place: Antebellum Ale House - Margarita flatbread

3rd place: Texas Beef Company - Beef quesadilla

Favorite Overall Item: 

1st place: FINS Patio Bar & Grill - Fishbowl

2nd place: The Grove at Northside Remedy - Salmon cucumber bites

3rd place: Firefly Grilling Co. - Carnita street tacos

Judge’s Favorite Dessert:

1st place: Nothing Bundt Cakes - Red velvet cake

2nd place: Aaron’s Catering - Sopapilla cheesecake

3rd place: Back Home Bakery - Granny’s pound cake

