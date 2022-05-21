Taste of Parker County winners announced

Taste of Parker County broke records last week with more than 700 attendees and the most vendors ever in the 12-year history of the Weatherford College Foundation event.
“This fun, community event continues to positively impact Weatherford College students with proceeds being contributed towards scholarships and other support for the college,” said Jaci Edwards, senior advancement specialist and Taste of Parker County organizer. “We are so grateful for all our sponsors that have helped make this event possible.”
Event attendees had the chance to vote for their favorite eats and drinks and the results are in. Winners of this year’s Taste of Parker County are:
Best Appetizer
1st place: Aaron’s Catering - Beef tenderloin crostini
2nd place: T&D Barbecue - Jalapeño jack sausage
3rd place: Texas Beef Company - Beef quesadilla
Honorable Mentions: Amy’s Original Hot Sauce, Caitlyn’s Catering and Flavor on 51
Best Side Dish
1st place: Tailgaters BBQ - Mac and cheese with brisket
2nd place: T&D Barbecue - Pepper jack mac and cheese
3rd place: Flavor on 51 - Elotes with pork
Honorable Mentions: Chicken Express and The Grove at Northside Remedy
Best Entrée
1st place: T&D Barbecue - Brisket burger
2nd place: Firefly Grilling Co. - Carnita street tacos
3rd place: Shep’s Place - Cowboy burger
Honorable Mentions: Texas Beef Company and Downtown Cantina
Best Dessert
1st place: Back Home Bakery - Granny’s pound cake
2nd place: Aaron’s Catering - Sopapilla cheesecake
3rd place: Nothing Bundt Cakes - Red velvet cake
Honorable Mentions: Cooksey’s Cupcakes and Confections, Sweet Emilia’s and Yesterdays Sandwich Shop
Best Beverage
1st place: HTeaO - Peach tea
2nd place: Major Perk - Spiked peach tea
3rd place: FINS Patio Bar & Grill - Fishbowl
Honorable Mentions: Edgewise Eight Brewing Company, Chicken Express and Toddi Vodka
Most Unique Dish
1st place: T&D Barbecue - Pulled pork taco
2nd place: Flavor on 51 - Smoked pork eggrolls
3rd place: Aaron’s Catering - Sopapilla cheesecake
Honorable Mention: The Grove at Northside Remedy
Best Décor
1st place: Aaron’s Catering
2nd place: Tie between Back Home Bakery and Texas Beef Company
Honorable Mentions: Ironworks Coffee, FINS Patio Bar & Grill and Major Perk
Best “Mom & Pop”
1st place: Back Home Bakery
2nd place: Texas Beef Company
3rd place: Shep’s
Honorable Mention: Firefly Grilling Co
Most Hospitable
1st place: Flavor on 51
2nd place: HTeaO
3rd place: T&D Barbecue
Honorable Mentions: Back Home Bakery and Ben E Keith Beverages
Best Overall
1st place: Aaron’s Catering
2nd place: Back Home Bakery
3rd place: T&D Barbecue
Honorable Mention: Firefly Grilling Co and Shep’s
*Judges’ Favorites*
Favorite Entrée
1st place: Shep’s - Cowboy burger
2nd place: Antebellum Ale House - Margarita flatbread
3rd place: Texas Beef Company - Beef quesadilla
Favorite Overall Item:
1st place: FINS Patio Bar & Grill - Fishbowl
2nd place: The Grove at Northside Remedy - Salmon cucumber bites
3rd place: Firefly Grilling Co. - Carnita street tacos
Judge’s Favorite Dessert:
1st place: Nothing Bundt Cakes - Red velvet cake
2nd place: Aaron’s Catering - Sopapilla cheesecake
3rd place: Back Home Bakery - Granny’s pound cake
