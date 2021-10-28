WEATHERFORD — A future tattoo studio in Weatherford was given the seal of approval for its conditional use permit during Tuesday's council meeting.
Stephanie Jones and her husband, the owners of Old Souls Ink, which is set to go in off College Park Drive, said they plan to be open Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 10 p.m.
Council approved the permit, which is subject to seven conditions centering mostly on signage requirements.
During the updates portion of Tuesday's meeting, council heard from city engineer Chad Marbut on the progress of the downtown bypass, which will now be delayed another six to eight months.
Marbut said the delay comes at the Texas Department of Transportation has made an environmental assessment a requirement to move forward.
Within the last few months, Marbut said they have continued monthly meetings with TxDOT, as well as the design and environmental teams, and have continued receiving data from historic groups and citizens, along with pulling the project history, which has been requested by the state as part of the EA process.
Councilman Kevin Cleveland expressed his frustration with the pace and delays of the project.
"This project has continually found problem after problem after problem and it just starts aggravating people after awhile that it's taking this much time to go through the process," he said. "I would like to see us stick to a schedule instead of always having something added to it.
"I hope this is the last rendition."
The bypass project aims to bring back the original historic downtown square — developing Heritage Square as a livable downtown with entertainment, restaurants and pedestrian-friendly walkways — by moving through traffic away from downtown and truck traffic to the Ric Williamson Memorial Highway loop with three phases
Phase 1, the northern bypass, starts at Santa Fe Drive and goes to East Spring Street and curves at West Bridge Street, moving south at Waco Street.
The funding for Phase 1 was initially intended to be available at the end of September or early October of 2020, but COVID and other issues slowed the process down to where funds didn't come until the beginning of this year.
Phase 2, the southern bypass, uses Waco Street and curves at Columbia Street to create the southern bypass.
Phase 3 is renovating the courthouse square to be Heritage Square.
Marbut is expected to deliver another update to the council at its April meeting.
On the flip side, Police Chief Lance Arnold said the new public safety building is making strides and is on pace to hit two major milestones — the dry-in of the main public safety building in December with permanent power in January, and dry-in for the support building in February and HVAC in March.
"We have officially crossed the less-than-one-year mark," Arnold said.
The 38,000-square-foot facility, which will house all forms of safety under one roof, officially broke ground at the Fort Worth Highway location in April.
Arnold said they've spent $7.12 million so far, about 38 percent of the guaranteed $18.9 million maximum price council had previously approved.
In other business, the council Tuesday:
• Issued proclamations for Nov. 5 as Arbor Day in Weatherford and Nov. 11 as Veterans Day.
• Recognized Information Technology Director Troy Garvin on his 25 years of service with the city.
• Conducted a public hearing on a potential increase to the city's water and wastewater impact fees.
• Approved a conditional use permit for expansion of a self-storage facility on Santa Fe Drive.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.