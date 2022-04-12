TCA announces Assistant Director for Athletic Culture

WILLOW PARK — Daniel Perez has been named assistant director for athletic culture at Trinity Christian Academy.
Perez joined TCA last year as the varsity men’s basketball coach as well as a PE educator. He came to Trinity with 15 years of coaching experience at the collegiate and high school levels.
“I am thrilled to have Coach Perez in this new position,” said Secondary Principal Jesse Whitaker. “He has brought incredible leadership to our basketball program and has had a positive impact in the lives of our students here at TCA.”
In this new role, Perez will be overseeing spirit events and activities, creating an active and supportive athletic culture across the sports, seasons, and genders, and promoting TCA internally and externally using social media and other formats.
“We will show our toughness by the way we react to intense situations,” he said. “Our opponents will have to raise their level of play when they step on the court with us.
“We will practice and play with the mindset that it is a joy to be able to use the talent God has given us and compete in the sport we love. We will play the game with a ‘team first’ mentality. The only thing that matters is the man next to you. We will celebrate our team’s successes and lift them up through their mistakes.”
Perez’s influence from the coaches at the Christian school he attended help draw him back to coaching at the high school ranks after spending time on the collegiate level.
“Winning lots of games was great, and it was fun to draw up plays for 6’8” players ending with a dunk, but that’s not why I got into coaching,” Perez said. “I want to spend my life investing in young people the way my teachers and coaches invested in me, and I can do that better on the high school level.”
