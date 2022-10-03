TCA announces Homecoming court nominees

Trinity Christian Academy has announced its Homecoming court nominees prior to the Eagles' first true Homecoming football game Friday.
Homecoming court nominees are Ava Luecker and Christian Valdez (ninth grade), Ryan Leet and Olivia Quinn (10th grade), Elle Smith and Walker Merrill (11th grade) and Rio Lipsky, Shane Houston, Libby Tovar, Ben Camp, Margaret Cowley and Seth Roetman (12th grade).
Voting results for Mr. and Miss TCA are expected to be announced soon.
The Eagles host Lake Country Christian School at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 7 at the new Ludwig Family Athletic Complex.
