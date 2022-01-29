TCA announces open enrollment for 2022-23

WILLOW PARK — Trinity Christian Academy in Willow Park announces open enrollment for the 2022-23 school year. The largest private school in Parker County, TCA offers Pre-K3 through 12th grade classes for students.
TCA is dedicated to enriching students’ lives by offering small class sizes and an affordable, college-preparatory curriculum presented from a biblical worldview. Beginning in Pre-K, students participate in enrichment classes in music, computer, art, PE, Spanish, and library. High school students select from a variety of advanced placement, dual credit and honors courses.
Team sports begin in third grade, leading into a comprehensive, Christ-centered varsity athletic program.
“Numeric growth is good, and it’s exciting to see the development of our new athletic complex which will finally allow many of our athletes a true home field advantage,” said TCA Head of School Mike Skaggs. “We are also pleased to see the increased quality of our academic program, with our students experiencing much success now and later at the college level. In fact, just last week we hosted an alumni forum, and each TCA graduate present said that their high school experience prepared them very well for college.”
TCA’s early childhood and elementary programs are the beginning of that preparation, said TCA Elementary Principal Steve Newby.
“It is our goal in elementary school to provide a loving academic program that not only reflects Christ but also establishes a strong foundation for continued success in school and life,” he said.
Skaggs said the core values at TCA are excellence, relationships and service.
“We have great kids, but I know that our excellence in the classroom is largely due to an outstanding faculty at all grade levels,” he said. “TCA faculty members average just over 15 years of teaching experience, with almost half of them holding a master’s degree. More importantly, however, these men and women are Christ followers who love the students in their classrooms and see their service at our school as a ministry. They know and love their students and they want the best for them in all areas of life - not just in academics.”
Secondary Principal Jesse Whiteaker, calling TCA a “special place.”
“I love it every time that I hear parents say that this school feels like home and family to them,” she said. “I regularly hear how much our families enjoy doing life together with other TCA families through all of the opportunities to get involved and connect with others.”
Skaggs said their goal for the new school year and beyond is finding true success when seeking to please God in all they do.
“TCA has grown and succeeded in many ways, but we know that our future rests not in scoreboard victories, test scores, or cheering crowds,” he said.
Interested parents can visit tcaeagles.org to begin the admission process by completing an Inquiry Form, or contact the school at 817-441-5897 for additional information or questions.
