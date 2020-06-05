WILLOW PARK — Trinity Christian Academy has announced Rebecca Lu as the valedictorian and Olivia Feissli as the salutatorian of the TCA Class of 2020.
Lu, the daughter of Louis and Meifeng Lu, has attended TCA for 12 years and finished with a GPA of 4.14. She plans to attend Baylor University and pursue a career in business.
“Rebecca has been blessed with many talents and gifts which are evident to anyone who knows her,” TCA secondary principal Ken Nobles said. “But, most importantly, she is a Godly young woman who seeks to honor God daily in word and action.”
Lu has been an active part of TCA school life, participating as a Core Group leader and as a member of the TCA Student Council. Her musical abilities were utilized as well, leading worship as a TCA praise team member and participating in TCA musicals. In addition to her numerous extracurricular activities such as ballet and serving on her church’s Student Leadership Team, Lu is a member of the National Honor Society where she held the position of secretary.
Feissli, the daughter of Raymond and Ardith Feissli, is the 2020 salutatorian. She has been a part of the Trinity family for six years and will graduate with a GPA of 4.06. After graduation, Feissli will attend the University of Texas with plans to major in business or psychology.
“Olivia is a student who is passionate about the Lord and is willing to work incredibly hard to give Him the honor and glory for her accomplishments,” Nobles said.
She has served in several capacities at TCA including the National Honor Society, Core Group Leadership, and leading worship as a vocalist on the TCA Praise Team. Olivia was on the Lady Eagles basketball team all four years of high school and is actively involved in community ministries such as Beautiful Feet and the Student Leadership Team for her church.
Lu and Feissli will receive diplomas along with 32 other Trinity Christian Academy seniors on Saturday, June 20 in an outside ceremony to be held at 10 a.m. on the TCA campus. Seating will be limited, allowing eight guests per senior, but the ceremony will be streamed live on TCA’s Facebook page.
