WILLOW PARK — Published authors from a third-grade class at Trinity Christian Academy recently received notification that the book they wrote received a $100 grant from School Mate Publishing.
The book was one of 15 selected from schools across the United States. Short stories written by each student are included in the book titled “Tales from the Third Grade.”
“I’m so proud of my third-grade students,” TCA teacher Lauryn Glass said. “They were asked to write a fictional short story about a day in third grade. We got everything from stories about substitute teachers to undercover third-grade superheroes. Their creativity and hard work on these stories show.”
The grant will be used for classroom supplies.
Planning for an on-campus opening of school on Aug. 12, TCA is currently offering in-person and virtual admissions interviews for the 2020-21 school year. Third grade for the 2020-21 year is almost at capacity and there are limited spots in other grades. For more information on Trinity, visit tcaeagles.org.
