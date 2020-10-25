WILLOW PARK — Trinity Christian Academy Secondary Principal Ken Nobles announced that Jack Sims has been named a Commended Student in the 2021 National Merit Scholarship Program. A Letter of Commendation from the school and National Merit Scholarship Corporation, which conducts the program, was presented by Nobles to Sims.
Sims placed among the top 50,000 scorers of more than 1.5 million students who entered the 2021 competition by taking the 2019 PSAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test.
TCA Academic Advisor Robbie Watson described Sims as intelligent and well-rounded.
“His intelligence is evidenced by his Commended Student status, but he is also a leader on the Clay Target Team, the Drum Line and serves as a Core Group leader at TCA,” Watson said. “And he is genuinely a nice guy.”
Nobles said he wasn’t surprised about Sims’ recognition.
“Jack is a hard worker and he deserves the recognition,” he said. “I am looking forward to the great things we will see from Jack in the years to come.”
Sims is the son of Aaron and Jessica Sims, of Weatherford, and plans to attend Texas Tech University and major in computer engineering.
