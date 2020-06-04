TCEC director steps down

ALEDO — Todd Smith, a member of the Tri-County Electric Cooperative board of directors since 2002, stepped down from the board Wednesday after being named the lone finalist for the position of superintendent of the Azle Independent School District.
"The superintendent position requires a level of commitment beyond what my previous roles in Azle ISD have required," he said in a letter to Board President Jorden Wood, General Manager Darryl Schriver and his fellow board members. "It has been a privilege serving the members of Tri-County Electric Cooperative for the last almost 18 years. I have enjoyed working with each of you and wish the best for our Cooperative in the future."
Schriver thanked him for his service and wished him well in his new position as superintendent.
Smith was elected to the District 1 position on Tri-County Electric Co-op's board in October 2002, succeeding Max Craig, who moved out of the co-op's service area. He was serving as vice-president of the TCEC board at the time of his resignation.
Smith is active in his community and church, is a member of the Azle FFA Alumni Association and the Optimist Club of Azle. He serves on the Texas Health Resources Foundation for Azle and has served as a board member of the Azle Chamber of Commerce.
He has over 25 years of experience as an educator in Azle ISD, most recently serving as the assistant superintendent.
Smith's three-year term on the Tri-County Electric Cooperative Board is up this year. The District 1 meeting is scheduled Wednesday, July 8, at 404 Main Street in Azle. Registration opens at 6 p.m. and the meeting will begin at 6:30. Members who live in the district will receive an invitation from the board. If a quorum is not present at the meeting, the cooperative board may appoint a member for the District 1 seat on the board.
