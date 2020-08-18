The Texas Education Agency is investigating a complaint filed last month by a local couple with the Peaster Independent School District regarding COVID-19 protocols to protect the health and safety of students during school reopening.
The complaint was filed by Frank and Kjersti Powers. It also accused Superintendent Lance Johnson of making "inappropriate and inflammatory remarks" during a July 27 meeting with the couple.
Peaster ISD’s first day of school is Wednesday.
“The complaint is currently being reviewed to determine what further action — if any — is necessary," according to the TEA statement sent to the Weatherford Democrat. "Since this is an ongoing matter, TEA cannot comment further.”
Kjersti Powers told the newspaper Johnson “downplayed the severity/legitimacy of Covid-19, justified his defiance of Gov. [Greg] Abbott's mask order and made multiple discriminatory remarks.”
According to guidelines published by the TEA, schools are required to comply with the governor’s executive order about the wearing of masks.
Sean Hughes, Parker County Emergency Management Coordinator, said his office is working with Peaster ISD and a couple of other school districts to request voluntary compliance with the governor’s order.
“This office has no desire to go out there and write them a citation right off the bat,” said Hughes. “Citations could be issued, but we’re not at that point right now.”
