The Texas Education Agency earlier this week released its first public school ratings in three years and despite pandemic interruptions, the number of schools that received the highest rating increased, including several ISDs in Parker and Palo Pinto counties.
The state agency’s ratings — tied in large part to results of the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness, or STAAR test — are the latest metrics used to grade how well Texas public schools are performing as students emerge from the worst of the global coronavirus pandemic. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the state waived accountability ratings for the 2020-2021 school year. All Texas public school districts and campuses received the label “Not Rated: Declared State of Disaster.”
Weatherford ISD received a B, scoring 86 out of a possible 100.
“Weatherford ISD teachers are focused on positive student growth and academic achievement and their efforts are reflected in the STAAR scores we received from TEA this week,” Superintendent Beau Rees said. “Overall, our District score improved to an 86 and 70% of our campuses increased a letter grade as compared to scores received in 2019. We are very proud of this progress and are committed to academic excellence for our students.”
Seguin Elementary received an A. Austin Elementary, Curtis Elementary, Hall Middle School, Ikard Elementary, Mary Martin Elementary, Weatherford High School and Wright Elementary all received a B, while Tison Middle School was rated a C and Crockett Elementary received a “Not rated” designation.
This year’s TEA ratings were done differently than in previous years. Instead of the usual A-F ratings, which were last given in 2019, the agency gave only A-C ratings. Districts and schools that would have received a D or F instead received a “Not rated” label this year.
WISD Executive Director of Communications Charlotte LaGrone clarified that Crockett received a 69, which would have equated a D using the old rating system.
This year, 27.9% of 8,451 schools evaluated received an A rating. Another 46.1% received a B, 19.4% received a rating of C and 6.7% received “Not rated” labels.
Mineral Wells ISD received an overall B rating also, scoring 87 of the possible 100.
“It was actually a B-plus, which the state doesn’t give B-pluses,” Superintendent John Kuhn said. “I feel really good about what we do as a district to put these kids on the right path for a good future.”
Kuhn said the overall score wasn’t unexpected.
“We knew from ongoing internal assessments that our students’ performance would show strong continued improvement as it has for several consecutive years now,” he said.
The aggregate of three Mineral Wells elementaries scored a B, as did Mineral Wells High School. Mineral Wells Academy received an A, while the Mineral Wells Junior High scored a C.
“We’re hopeful that that will bump up to a B next year,” Kuhn said. “We’re so close as a district to getting an A, but hopefully we’ll pick up those skills.”
He credited consistently strong scores to the work both students and teachers put in, “skilled instructional practices with engaging lesson design, committed parents, a supportive community, strong campus administrators, top-flight instructional tech, great facilities, winning mindsets and a positive district culture that values learning along with a relentless shared commitment to setting our students up for their very best futures. We are 100 percent a mission-driven organization. We owe the families of our community our full commitment to their kids’ formation and education.”
Here’s how our other districts fared:
Aledo ISD
Overall: A (94 out of 100)
Aledo High School: A
Aledo Middle School: B
Annetta Elementary: B
Coder Elementary: A
Don R Daniel NGC: A
McCall Elementary: A
McAnally Intermediate: B
Stuard Elementary: A
Vandagriff Elementary: A
Walsh Elementary: A
Springtown ISD
Overall: C (76 out of 100)
Goshen Creek Elementary: B
Springtown Elementary: B
Springtown High School: C
Springtown Intermediate: Not rated
Springtown Middle School: B
Reno Elementary: B
Millsap ISD
Overall: A (91 out of 100)
Millsap Elementary: C
Millsap High School: B
Millsap Middle School: B
Brock ISD
Overall: A (97 out of 100)
Brock Elementary: A
Brock High School: A
Brock Intermediate: A
Brock Junior High: B
Peaster ISD
Overall: B (85 out of 100)
Peaster Elementary: B
Peaster High School: B
Peaster Junior High: C
Poolville ISD
Overall: B (89 out of 100)
Poolville Elementary: B
Poolville High School: B
Poolville Junior High: B
Garner ISD
Overall: B (85 out of 100)
Crosstimbers Academy
Overall: A (99 out of 100)
Gordon ISD
Overall: B (82 out of 100)
Graford ISD
Overall: B (85 out of 100)
Perrin-Whitt CISD
Overall: A (90 out of 100)
Perrin Elementary: C
Perrin High School: B
Santo ISD
Overall: A (97 out of 100)
Santo Elementary: A
Santo High School: A
Strawn ISD
Overall: B (85 out of 100)
To view a more detailed breakdown per campus, visit txschools.gov/?lng=en.
