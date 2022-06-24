Teen pride event draws evangelism group to Weatherford

WEATHERFORD — The organizer of an event at a local amusement park June 17 said it took an unexpected turn when members of a church outreach group showed up to preach.
Tina Biffle, founder of Parker County LGBTQ+ Awareness Community (PLAC), a nonprofit, said Teen Pride Night was supposed to be a family-friendly event for local LGBTQ families and teenagers to come out, ride go carts, play video games and get to know one another.
“We’ve had several events for Pride Month,” she said, referring to a family picnic and an adults-only pub crawl in early June. “For this one, we didn’t really promote it. We put it on our Facebook page and in our private group. It was more family-oriented; we don’t push any type of agenda.”
When Biffle arrived at the venue, she spotted another group that had already set up on the outdoor patio.
Proclaiming Christ Ministries, an outreach ministry out of By the Word Baptist Church in Azle, makes a point of promoting evangelism whenever a public event occurs, said Jon Speed, pastor of missions and evangelism. He said that would include sporting events, festivals or any other gathering.
“They go to the Stockyards every Saturday night, because there’s people there,” Speed said. “The desire is to do what Christ commanded — to preach the gospel to every creature. These sort of events were coming up, obviously, in the month of June.”
As with other events, members of the evangelism group brought their own platform to stand on as well as a wearable microphone.
“They were there for three hours, openly preaching about the sin of homosexuality and that we needed to repent from our sins,” Biffle said. “They handed out pamphlets, and tried to engage the kids in, ‘How do you know you’re not going to hell?’”
Speed said the team was there to do what it always does: preach.
“People have eternal souls. They’re going to be going to heaven or hell, regardless of who they are,” he said. “They need to repent and believe the gospel, just like I did, just like everybody who was there with Proclaiming Christ Ministries has done. They’re not coming at it from a holier-than-thou attitude. They’re saying, ‘Look, we found forgiveness in Christ and we want other people to find forgiveness in Christ.’”
Biffle said she herself is a Christian and spent several years in ministry.
“But we don’t talk about hate in our family,” she said. “They did make kids feel unsafe and it cemented their fears of Christian views of who they are.”
When she started the nonprofit back in March, Biffle said, the goal was to start connecting people in Weatherford and Parker County.
“[It is] to devillainize people’s thoughts of their neighbors,” she said. “Nothing political, just purely wanting to love on the community. Parents need to feel validated, and we as a community need to feel like we can talk about things and connect with people.”
At Friday’s event, different church members took turns standing up and preaching. One man talked about the “broad path to hell,” citing drunkenness, fornication, homosexuality and murder, according to video posted by the ministry.
But when another man tried to approach a group of kids — ages of those attending ranged from 10-18, Biffle said — she intervened.
“He wouldn’t leave them alone, and I reminded him they were minors and that he was an adult strange man,” she said. “He wouldn’t take no for an answer, and was arguing with me, and one of their people had to forcibly pull him away.”
Speed, who wasn’t there personally but did watch video of the event, said he was not aware of that incident. He insisted the outreach group wasn’t trying to “target” anybody other than those who “needed to hear the gospel.”
“The message of the gospel is controversial in that it calls people to repent of their sin, and we’re all sinners and we all need Christ,” he said. “The point isn’t just to shake people up or cause controversy. It’s just to point people to Jesus. That’s what we’re seeking to do.”
Biffle said the incident won’t stop her organization from hosting more events, with its fall schedule expected to come out soon.
“It’s all a learning curve. We want to meet in the middle with people,” she said. “That’s what we want, to be able just to be community.”
