Telemedicine coming to MWISD

Mineral Wells ISD is about to get more digital when it comes to the health of students and staff.
Board members Monday night unanimously approved the implementation of telemedicine, a virtual way for patients to connect with medical staff through their phone or monitor. The program will be done through a partnership with TeleHealth Connections and Palo Pinto County General Hospital.
“They are working with us to set up a telehealth unit that will go into every nurse’s office, so we’ll have everybody covered for telehealth,” Family Nurse Practitioner from PPGH Carla Perdue said. “Whenever the child registers for class, they will be given a packet of information with a history form, insurance information and permission slips for parents, so that we’re covered when we see a patient.
“We have to have a health history in the record to be legal with the state.”
The way the process will work is a child or staff member comes to see the campus nurse, who will ask questions about the history of the present illness, symptoms, any treatment or medication that has been taken, and enter that information into the computer. The provider, either a doctor or nurse practitioner through the PPGH’s Community Care Center, will then call the nurse and come up on the screen. Campus nurses will have high-powered stethoscopes, which can check for sounds in many different areas and amplify it so that the provider can listen, Perdue said. It will also have a camera, so that if there is a cut, a high-resolution picture can be taken for the provider to see, as well as an otoscope, so that if there is an ear infection, the nurse can look in the child’s ear and it will transmit to the provider.
The provider can then make a decision as to what the child needs to do, whether they need to go home, stay in school or require antibiotics, Perdue said.
If the student needs a prescription, it will be prescribed to the pharmacy of choice and the parent can go pick it up.
“If the child has to go home, it will decrease the days at home, probably, for him,” Perdue said. “More than likely, it will increase the child staying at school, because we determine are they contagious, do they need to go home or can they go back to class?”
To a question posed by MWISD Superintendent John Kuhn, Perdue said the system would come programmed with questions related to COVID-19 symptoms to determine if they needed to be tested for that.
“We’re working ... to see if we can have rapid strep, flu tests, even COVID, to see if that is possible, but I don’t have a final answer for that one,” Perdue said. “But if the nurses could go in and get that information, that would even be ahead of the game.”
Kuhn asked if the telemedicine program would eventually be available to other schools in the county and Perdue answered they are working to put one in every school in Palo Pinto County.
“The hospital is eating the cost, so it is no cost to y’all,” Perdue said. “Since it’s a school-based clinic, we can bill Medicaid for the child, or we can bill their insurance through the hospital.
“That will be our reimbursement.”
To a question about a child that is uninsured, Perdue said the hospital board is aware of that issue and will be work out details.
Kuhn asked how the telemedicine would compare to the system that is currently in place.
District Lead Nurse Wanda Voelcker said the first benefit would be having a nurse practitioner that can diagnose and prescribe medication, which school nurses cannot do.
“Also, the mobile clinic that goes around to our district, at the moment, the nurse practitioner on that bus cannot see children 11 and under,” Voelcker said. “They will be able to see anyone.”
Another benefit comes in the form of staff members who currently have to work it into their schedule to be able to go to that bus.
“This will eliminate that. They can come right in the nurse’s office, they can be seen and that will keep them from having to leave campus,” Voelcker said.
Voelcker said there are many kids who are on Medicaid who’s parents can’t get away from work, or some parents who won’t take their kids to the doctor.
“This might be an opportunity for more students to be seen by physicians or nurse practitioners and keep them on campus or just improve their health,” she said. “Healthy children learn better.”
Parents can also be invited virtually into the visit.
If the child has a primary doctor, the information can be sent to them, or printed out and given to the child and/or parent, as there is a record-keeping system in the computer. Sharing the results of the visit with the patient’s primary care physician is regulatory in Texas, which is built into the program to be compliant with that regulation. The device is also HIPAA compliant and encrypted for patient privacy.
Voelcker said initially, the program could add to their present workload but improve in the long run.
“On my campus (Houston Elementary), I see probably between 40 and 50 kids a day,” she said. “This would benefit maybe 25% on my campus.
“Lamar would generate a great amount, junior high and high school will generate much more.”
Perdue said she visited Weatherford ISD, which implemented its telemedicine program two years ago, to try and get a projection of anticipated visits.
“For the first semester, they had 629 visits and they have 8,000-something kids,” she said. “And we have about half that much, so we were thinking we would have 300 visits per semester.
“They’re a more affluent school district and that may affect the ratio too.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.