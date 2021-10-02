Terry claims 6th annual City Horseshoe Championship

On Friday night, Sept. 24, horseshoes were flying and battles were fought.
Ringers were precious and after all the sand plumes settled, John Terry outlasted all opponents and won, never looking back, on his 5-0 victory, including a playoff win over fellow club member Chris Robledo, to win his first city championship.
As an original charter member of the club, which began in 2016, Terry has pitched in every city tournament. He said it really felt good to finally win the tournament.
Ten people participated in the event.
If interested, the Weatherford Horseshoe Club pitches each Monday night at 6:30 p.m. at Love Street Park at the Noon Lions Ringer Alley courts.Horseshoes are available if needed.
