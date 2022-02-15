WEATHERFORD — The Texas A&M Forest Service is expecting another increase in wildfires across the state, especially west of Interstate 35, toward the beginning of this week and beyond, depending on rainfall.
“We are already receiving calls for assistance here in Parker County, and have seen local fire departments responding to grass fires across Parker, Palo Pinto, Hood and Wise counties,” TAMFS Wildland Urban Interface Coordinator Adam Turner said. “Due to this increased danger, we are expanding the number of resources we have available across the state.”
Including the TAMFS office in Mineral Wells, there will be three bulldozers staffed and five fire engines — also known as a strike team — from the Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System.
“Across the rest of Texas, local TAMFS offices will be standing up additional resources to cover the widespread risk of fires, including two additional strike teams from TIFMAS located in Merkel and San Angelo,” Turner said. “Our resources and personnel are prepared and standing by to assist local fire departments as they need assistance. We also have several aerial assets available to support our ground personnel.”
Those include two large air tankers in Abilene, three single-engine air tankers in Childress and a helicopter in Greenville.
A 596-acre fire in Palo Pinto County last week was caused by brush piles that threw embers into nearby grass and started multiple fires that ultimately burned together to make two fires within a half mile of each other. Since January, multiple fires have been started by debris burning or welding, Turner said.
“One of the most important things that individuals can do to reduce wildfire risk is to be smart with fire in the outdoors,” he said. “Many areas have burn bans on currently and these should be followed. These burn bans are installed for specific reasons including drought and dry fuels, and burning during a burn ban puts everyone around you at danger.
“When around fire, make sure that you have a water source and remove grass from around your burn so that there is a lower risk of the fire spreading from where you are burning. This goes for welding as well — if you are out welding in a grassy area make sure that you have someone watching for fires and that you have a water source available nearby to quickly put out a fire that may start.”
