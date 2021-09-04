Texas abortion ban law takes effect

AUSTIN (AP) — The Supreme Court allowing a new Texas law that bans most abortions is the biggest curb to the constitutional right to an abortion in decades, and Republicans in other states are already considering similar measures.
The law prohibits abortions once medical professionals can detect cardiac activity, usually around six weeks — before some women know they’re pregnant. Courts have blocked other states from imposing similar restrictions, but Texas’ law differs significantly because it leaves enforcement up to private citizens through civil lawsuits instead of criminal prosecutors.
The Options Clinic, a service in Weatherford run by Grace House Ministries,a faith-based nonprofit, doesn’t provide abortions, but it does offer services to pregnant women and their partners as alternatives, as well as post-abortion recovery.
“Overall, we’re pleased that life is being recognized in some of its earliest stages,” Grace House Ministries Executive Director Charley Rickey said. “Our stance is not one that is particularly political — we aim to change hearts and minds, and we look forward to the day when [life] is protected all the way.”
The new Texas law, which took effect Tuesday, allows any private citizen to sue Texas abortion providers who violate the law, as well as anyone who “aids or abets” a woman getting the procedure. Abortion patients themselves, however, cannot be sued.
The law does not make exceptions for rape or incest. The person bringing the lawsuit — who does not have to have a connection to the woman getting an abortion — is entitled to at least $10,000 in damages if they prevail in court. Texas Right to Life, the state’s largest anti-abortion group, launched a website to receive tips about suspected violations and says it has attorneys ready to bring lawsuits.
The new Texas law could affect thousands of women seeking abortions, though precise estimates are difficult. In 2020, Texas facilities performed about 54,000 abortions on residents. More than 45,000 of those occurred at eight weeks of pregnancy or less. Some of those abortions still could have been legal under the new law, if they occurred before cardiac activity was detected.
The closest abortion services are located farther east in Fort Worth and its surrounding areas. Rickey said its too early to tell if the new law will increase the number of clients the Options Clinic services.
“So far this year, we’ve seen 465 clients — 371 ladies and 94 have brought their guy with them — and done 115 ultrasounds,” he said. “Last year we had a couple of very slow months during the lockdown, but still ended up with 577 clients.”
Texas is one of 14 states with laws either banning abortion entirely or prohibiting it after eight weeks or less of pregnancy. The rest have all been put on hold by courts. Texas has long been a major battleground over abortion rights and access, including a 2013 law that closed more than half of the 40-plus abortion clinics in the state before it was blocked by the Supreme Court.
On the heels of the new law, state legislators this week passed another bill that would restrict the abortion procedure during the first term of pregnancy.
Senate Bill 4 remains identical to the version of the bill passed by the Texas Senate. Texas Democrats were unable to attach amendments to the bill, despite more than a dozen attempts, which means the bill will head straight to Gov. Greg Abbott’s desk.
The legislation would limit patients’ access to abortion-inducing pills, preventing physicians or providers from giving abortion-inducing medication to patients who are more than seven weeks pregnant. Current law allows practitioners to give these pills to patients who are up to 10 weeks pregnant.
