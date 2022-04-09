AUSTIN — With historic growth in Texas real estate values, regions around the state have seen increases in values between 10-50%, according to the Texas Association of Appraisal Districts.
since last year. Alvin Lankford, president of the association and chief appraiser of Williamson County said,
“We have all seen the countless stories about people moving to Texas from other states,” association president and Williamson County Chief Appraiser Alvin Lankford said. “This increase in population contributes to a shortage of homes available and to the increase in prices paid for homes.
“As a reminder, according to state law, appraisal districts are to appraise property at its market value. In fact, we are regulated by the state of Texas to make sure we do our jobs fairly and accurately. But, keep in mind, we are not responsible for setting the tax rate. We follow the law, state regulations, and the reality of real estate market sales when making our value determinations.”
In a state without a personal income tax, cities, counties, hospitals, school districts and community colleges all rely heavily on property taxes. These same political subdivisions set the tax rates that determine the amount of taxes paid by homeowners and businesses. An increase in property taxes is sometimes needed to keep the police and fire departments adequately funded, along with our schools, hospitals, and other vital services for our communities. The state of Texas also benefits from property taxes to the tune of over $5.6 billion in a two-year budget cycle, 75% more than the state makes from the lottery. In the most recent budget passed by the legislature, the state assumed that property tax revenue collected (not appraised amounts) would increase by 6% over a two-year period.
“Considering for many of us our home is our largest investment, an increase in market value can be considered a blessing,” Lankford said. “However, many people equate an increase in market value to mean an equal increase in property taxes which is not always the case. The increase in what a person owes in property taxes is unlikely to be proportional to the increase in home values.”
The chief appraiser pointed to a cap of 10% on the amount the assessed value can go up for properties with a homestead exemption, as well as homeowners over the age of 65 and disabled veterans who have additional protections.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.