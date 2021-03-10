Texas Neighborhood Services announces additional benefits for low-income families

Texas Neighborhood Services has announced additional benefits for low-income families and households.
TNS is the state provider of electric, gas and propane utility assistance for Wise, Parker, Palo Pinto, Hood, Johnson, Somervell and Erath counties. These flexibilities are components of the Comprehensive Energy Assistance Program.
The effective date of these program modifications is Jan. 1, 2021 and are in effect until rescinded by the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs. The official start date and end date for the Uri Winter Crisis is Feb. 12-20, 2021.
For all income qualified households:
1. The household billing cycle for your utility bill that includes the Uri Crisis time frame will not count toward the household allowable benefit determination. This means that bills for energy usage during this time frame can be paid for a household with CEAP funds.
2. The annual benefit caps for a household have been increased. If your household had income from 0% to 50% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines, your maximum benefit has increased from $1,600 annually to $3,200 annually. If your household income is 51% to 75% of Federal Poverty Guidelines, your maximum benefit has increased from $1,500 to $3,000 annually. If your household income is 65% to 150% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines, your maximum benefit has increased from $1,400 to $2,800 for 2021.
To calculate and provide utility assistance for the Uri Crisis billing cycle, Texas Neighborhood Services will need to obtain a copy of your utility bill that covers that period. If you have questions on this, contact TNS at 817-598-5700 for clarification.
If your utility provider is TXU, United Coop Services or the City of Weatherford, you will not need to send TNS a copy of your bill. Texas Neighborhood Services has arranged for these utility companies to provide them with copies of the bill they need. TNS is currently working with other utility providers to provide them copies of the correct bill, and accordingly this list may increase for other utility companies.
If you are current customer of TNS for 2021, you may email a copy of your utility bill to application@txns.org or mail it to P.O. Box 1539 Weatherford, Texas 76086. Drop boxes are also located outside both TNS locations for customers to use.
If you have already received utility assistance from TNS for this year, you do not need to do anything for the increased household maximum. Texas Neighborhood Services will be recalculating your maximum benefit and you will be notified if there is an increased dollar amount of pledges and which months they will be applied.
If your household and income has been impacted by COVID-19 and you need assistance paying your electric bill, you can apply for utility assistance by filling out an application from online at www.txns.org and e-mailing the completed application, proof of identity, citizenship and income to application@txns.org.
