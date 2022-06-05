Texas physician joins Palo Pinto General Hospital as hospitalist

MINERAL WELLS – Dr. Gustavo Del Toro, a longtime North Texas physician, has joined Palo Pinto General Hospital as a hospitalist caring for patients during their stays.
Del Toro, who has been in practice for 19 years, started May 31 at PPGH and is the latest addition to Palo Pinto General Hospital’s growing county-wide network.
“Dr. Del Toro has a wonderful reputation, and he comes to Palo Pinto General Hospital with a deep understanding of the healthcare needs of small communities,” Ross Korkmas, chief executive of Palo Pinto General Hospital, said. “Palo Pinto General Hospital continues to grow and recruit more healthcare professionals to our team.”
Del Toro works for the Lubbock-based Concord Medical Group as a contracted hospitalist physician. Concord employs the hospitalists and emergency room physicians who work at Palo Pinto General Hospital. Dr. Del Toro moved to PPGH from Eastland Memorial Hospital in Eastland, where he was a hospitalist for Concord.
“The people are more appreciative in rural healthcare than they are in the bigger cities and are friendlier,” Del Toro, who plans to move his family into the Parker County-Palo Pinto area, said.
Del Toro earned his Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine in 1999 from Midwestern University’s Chicago College of Medicine at Downer’s Grove, IL. He did his residency in family practice at UCSF Fresno in Fresno, CA., and moved to Texas in 2006 after residency to become an urgent care physician at a CareNow clinic in Coppell.
“The housing prices were amazing,” Del Toro says of what initially caught his attention about the possibility of moving to Texas. He has held several posts as a physician throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth area, including at PPGH between 2008 and 2010.
Del Toro was drawn to medicine through his own personal experience as a child diagnosed with asthma. “I spent a lot of time in doctors’ offices,” he said. “It inspired me to become a doctor.”
