Texas Rodeo Cowboy Hall of Fame announces the 2022 class of inductees

The Texas Rodeo Cowboy Hall of Fame has announced the 2022 class of inductees, which includes representatives from Weatherford and Aledo.
The induction ceremony is slated for Saturday, April 9, in the Fort Worth Stockyards National Historic District. This year’s inductees include:
• Johnny Boren Award Inductee: Renee Harvey Lowe, Paris; Directors’ Choice Award Inductee: Coors Cowboy Club, Amarillo; and Western Heritage Ward Inductee: Robert Anderson, Aledo.
Men contestant inductees include: Trevor Brazile, Decatur, a 26-time World Champion with more than $7 million in career earnings; Justin Maass, Giddings, and eight-time qualifier to the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo; J.W. Harris, Goldwaithe, a four-time PRCA World Champion bullrider and 2014 PBR Rookie of the Year; Scott Snedecor, Fredericksburg, a 19-time qualifier to the National Finals Steer Roping; and Scott Kormos, Wortham, an eight-time qualifier to the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo.
Women contestant inductees include: Janet Stover, Crockett, the 2001 World Champion Barrel Racer and seven-time qualifier to the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo; Jana Bean, Fort Hancock, a three-time barrel racing qualifier to the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo; and Kelly Kaminski, Bellville, the 2004 & 2005 World Champion Barrel Racer.
Rodeo personnel inductees include: Hub Baker, Weatherford, a rodeo producer and stock contractor and Frank McIlvain Sr., Canton, a PRCA barrelman.
Gold Card inductees include: James Allen, Santa Anna, a seven-time qualifier to the National Finals Steer Roping and Bob Wilfong, Aquilla, who competed in all three roughstock events for 30 years and rodeo stock contractor.
Empty Saddles will go to: Sammy Catalena, Bryan, PRCA stock contractor, and Dwayne Newton, Grapevine, steer wrestling qualifier to the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo.
Rodeo animals - Timed Event Inductee is Firewater Flit, Collinsville, a barrel racing sire of futurity and derby champions totaling more than $5 million.
Organizations to be inducted include the 1968 Sam Houston State University Men’s and Women’s Rodeo Teams - 1968 National Intercollegiate Champions.
The 2022 inductions will take place Saturday, April 9, at the River Ranch Event Center in the Historic Fort Worth Stockyards. Doors open at 10 a.m., lunch is served at 11 a.m. and inductions start at 12:15 p.m. There is also a golf tournament scheduled for Thursday, April 7, at Canyon West Golf Course in Weatherford. A welcome reception is planned for Friday, April 8, at 2 p.m. at the Texas Rodeo Cowboy Hall of Fame which is located in Cowtown Coliseum.
The Texas Rodeo Cowboy Hall of Fame is dedicated to preserving the history and heritage of the Texas rodeo cowboy and cowgirl. The TRCHF holds an induction ceremony each year to recognize the contributions of world champions, as well as those lesser-known heroes and heroines. In addition, the weekend provides the chance to reunite generations of rodeo stories in one location. For more information, visit www.TexasRodeoCowboy.com or email info@TexasRodeoCowboy.com.
