The Christmas Potato: Unique tradition spreads holiday cheer through Mineral Wells

Unsure of how the tradition exactly began, the Mineral Wells community has been participating in a unique way to say “happy holidays” with the tossing of Christmas potatoes.
One resident, Roberta Lathrop, said she experienced her first Christmas potato about six years ago when she and her husband Benjamin moved into their Mineral Wells home.
“We bought this house maybe six or seven years ago and I had never heard of it and Christmas is my holiday, I love decorating. When we bought this house we decorated to the hilt outside. My husband actually puts runway lights out because we’re both veterans — I’m Air Force and he was Army — so we have a helicopter and a little landing pad,” Lathrop said. “The very first year I thought somebody was throwing trash in the yard and so I walked out there, picked it up and it was a potato in a ziplock bag and it had this piece of paper on it.”
The anonymous note, titled The Story of the Christmas Potato, gave a little rundown of a fun way to spread holiday cheer to those that decorate their homes.
“No one is quite sure how the tradition of the Christmas potato began. Many believe it began in the later half of the 20th century when a young man tossed seasonal greetings wrapped around uncooked potatoes into the yards of houses decorated with Christmas lights,” according to the note. “It was his way of saying, ‘Thank you and Merry Christmas.’”
The message goes on to say that each year children and adults alike look forward to the annual pitching of the holiday spud.
“But why a potato? The young man grew up in a town called Topeka, which for many years was commonly believed to mean a good place to dig potatoes,’” according to the note.
Mineral Wells resident Valerie Light was quite confused when she received her first potato.
“I like to decorate the outside of my home and I don’t really go crazy, but I was really surprised. The first time we received a potato — we got two in the same year — and I thought, ‘What is this? Why are they doing it?’ Thankfully they left a note inside that explained what it was for and I was so honored,” Light said. “I live in a section of town where there’s not a whole lot of Christmas lights so not a lot of people are aware that I decorate.”
Lathrop said it’s a nice tradition with all the effort and time they put into decorating for the holidays.
“It’s really kind of neat and lifts your spirits in the morning to walk out and see if you got a potato, and sometimes you get enough to make potato salad,” she said. “Maybe this will give families something else to do with their kids during the holidays when they go out and look at lights and make those that are putting all the effort in feel good about putting them out.”
Lathrop added that her home received a potato just a few days ago and sometimes gets up to five at a time.
“Last year my husband and I divided up the potatoes and we did so many for each section of the town so that we spread them all over,” she said.
Light said it seems like a silly tradition, but it is nice to know that people enjoy the decorations.
“It was kind of cool that I was acknowledged for my efforts,” she said. “I guess you could just stop and knock on someone’s door to tell them you like their lights, but in the era we’re in right now, you can’t do that.”
