WEATHERFORD — A diverse crowd of roughly 75 people were on hand Saturday to catch the premiere of a docu-film about a lynching in Parker County in 1864.
The event, appropriately held at the Mount Pleasant Colored School in Weatherford, featured a showing of the 15-minute project put together by the Parker County Peace Coalition, as well as themed art from local artists.
“This short film is based on actual historical accounts that describe a heinous crime committed on our courthouse lawn in 1864, a crime who’s reverberations are felt even to this day,” said Amy Hull, a member of PCPC, a nonprofit committed to improving the community by protecting basic human rights and improving race relations by promoting reconciliation through education and truth telling.
“The Courthouse Well” is based on the history of four enslaved men who were hung on the Parker County courthouse lawn. It’s one deeply personal to James Gray and Tony Crawford, descendants of two of the men.
“It was a story we had heard a couple of times over the years, but didn’t realize there was any validity to it,” Gray said. “As we started researching this and digging deeper, we started finding sources. We even found an eyewitness account [documented] so we know this did in fact take place.”
Much of that research comes from the Historical Sketch of Parker County and Weatherford, written by Henry Smythe; the History of Parker County and the Double Log Cabin, written by G.A. Holland; and Henry Maxwell’s Daybook from Aug. 28, 1864.
The film follows the stories as published, where a Black man was found under a bed by the home’s white occupants, alleged to be in possession of a large dirk knife.
“The intruder could or did not give any satisfactory account of his clandestine position, and was permitted to go, on the promise of never again repeating the offence,” according to the written account.
The following day, the man was captured and whipped, and reportedly confessed he and three others had determined to kill all the white men and children in the town and take the white women as captives. The three others were taken into custody and “severely chastised,” during which similar confessions were obtained, according to documents. The following day, the four were hung to the grame over the well in the courthouse square, then dropped one by one from the beam into the well.
Gray said the lynching has been verified by the Equal Justice Initiative, a nonprofit out of Alabama which documents racial terror lynchings in the U.S. and has a national memorial in Montgomery.
Hull said the group wants to use the film to honor the four men, whose ages are suspected to be 13-16, and to bring awareness to their account and racial terror lynchings as a whole.
“We recognize and validate the trauma imposed on the victims, their families and descendants of racial terror,” she said. “We tell this story, and stories like it, not as a way to create division but as a way to promote reconciliation and healing in our community.”
Going forward, Gray said they have teamed up with EJI’s community research program.
“Now, our goal is to hopefully check to see if their remains are still on the courthouse lawn, and to hopefully exhume those remains and have them reburied and interred with the dignity and honor they didn’t get in life,” he said.
To schedule a viewing, visit parkercountypeacecoalition.com. Groups will also receive a personal tour of Mount Pleasant.
