Ryan and Karen Smith planted a little salsa garden three years ago, and up sprang a neighborhood resource.
“We were just doing it for fun,” the wife said recently. “It was very successful that year, and we were giving tomatoes out to everybody at work, and peppers.”
And herbs. Where would it end?
Fans of the ‘little free library’ trend, in which individuals or groups maintain outdoor bookshelves for anyone who wants to read, the Smiths took the next logical step with their growing cache of produce.
“I always thought that, by living on East Lee (Avenue), if you put anything on the curb people will take it,” Karen Smith said, as the couple described finding a Sweet Springs Winery display they filled and set at the edge of their front yard at 318 E. Lee Ave.
That was during a summer marked by protests, in Weatherford and nationwide, over Confederate monuments.
“And we just wanted to do something positive,” she recalled.
The first spring/summer garden season, in the wake of Winter Storm Uri, was a hit.
“After that summer, we thought it was such a success, and we wanted to do something for the winter,” Karen Smith said. “So, it turned into the Sharing Shelf. We didn’t know how it would be received, but it was a huge, huge hit.”
Along with the garden goods — mostly potatoes as winter descends — the couple stocked canned goods and house plants in their Little Free Farm Stand/Sharing Shelf.
“There’s baby formula up there,” Karen said. “It’s really for anybody. And when we see somebody out there, we try to not go out there and make it awkward.”
The stand has developed a few regular customers, she said.
“Anytime I’m out there cleaning it or organizing it, people are always stopping by asking if we need a donation,” she said. “We’ve actually gotten to know more neighbors by this stand than by living here.
“I know we have regulars that come. There’s a woman with a satchel that stops by every day.”
Ryan Smith said people experiencing hunger too often feel embarrassed to seek help.
“We put such a stigma on being hungry in our society,” he said, assuring that visitors do not need to answer any questions or fill out a form. “You don’t have to prove you’re poor.”
The expansion continues, with the husband building shelves and installing grow lights inside.
“So we can start with some seeds in the garage,” the 2004 ‘Roo grad explained.
His wife returned from visiting the Free Farm Stand one day holding a note left by a neighbor. The East Oak Street resident wrote that she’d been undergoing radiation treatment for breast cancer and very much appreciated the veggies.
“Thanks so much,” the note concluded.
“That made me feel like we needed to keep it going,” Karen Smith said. “We’ve had a lot of donations lately. … We have plenty of black beans. That seems to be the least favorite, definitely. What we need now is canned meats and bottled water.”
To help the Little Free Farm Stand, contact Karen Smith at bighair71@gmail.com or search “Little Free Farm Stand/Sharing Shelf” on Facebook.
