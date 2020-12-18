The Christmas Potato’s beloved founder and Mineral Wells educator, Riley Couger, passed away on Nov. 17 after a battle with COVID-19, leaving the community in mourning.
The story of the Christmas Potato was written by Couger, an educator at Houston Elementary School, and became a tradition in his family years ago.
“When he was a little boy his mother had different boughs of mental illness and his favorite time of the year — because they would always try to make it really really special — was Christmas,” his wife Haidee said. “He liked laying with his head up under the Christmas tree looking at the lights and one of their family traditions was they would go out the week before Christmas, drive around in the car and look at lights that people put up. He was born in 1955, so we’re talking early 60s, and then when he got older he just wanted a way to thank people.”
Couger grew up in Topeka, Kansas — Topeka translates to “place where we dug potatoes,” which gave him the idea.
Couger’s family owned a store in Graford, where his mother and father were from, and so he moved to Palo Pinto County. Haidee was living in Weatherford at the time and teaching at MWISD. The two met at a Destination Imagination competition.
“I was his cousin’s coach at school for the program and he was her parental coach, so we met at a tournament in Mineral Wells and just hit it off,” Haidee — who taught science at the junior high — said.
The couple moved from Weatherford to Jacksboro and Graford before eventually settling in Mineral Wells in 2009, when Couger got into education.
Couger shared how the Christmas Potato came to be in a blog post he created on Dec. 20, 2013, and has also recorded the story on YouTube.
“Riley’s No. 1 favorite thing wasn’t a thing at all. It wasn’t something you could have every day. It was something you had to wait almost an entire year for. You could dream about it, but you still had to wait. You had to wait all the way until Thanksgiving. It wasn’t turkey. Riley’s No. 1 favorite thing was a feeling, and only one thing caused it,” according to his story. “Christmas lights! Every Thanksgiving meant it was time to flip the switch that meant a whole month of Christmas lights. Christmas lights made Riley feel his No. 1 most favorite thing.”
Couger’s story goes on to explain how Riley and his family would drive around and look at Christmas lights and how he wished there was some way he could say thank you to all the people who gave him his favorite feeling. But Riley didn’t think his parents would let him just walk up to someone’s front door and knock. Years passed and Riley got an idea one November on his way home from work.
“Riley thought, ‘Why not a potato?’ And that’s when the potato part of the Christmas potato started. Why not throw a potato into the yard of the house with the pretty lights? Riley realized that if someone came out in the morning and found a potato in the yard it would be a mystery,” according to the story. “The people would say, ‘Who put this potato in my yard?’ So that people would know what the potato meant, Riley made little Christmas cards that explained he just wanted to say thank you and ‘Merry Christmas.’”
Mineral Wells ISD employee Joanna Mitchell met Couger in 2002 when they both began working at the high school.
“We just kind of shared a love of bluegrass music and acoustic music. There’s a festival he would attend every year in Winfield, Kansas that my husband also attended so we just got to talking about that and just became friends,” Mitchell said. “He loved music and books and movies, tremendous movie buff, and he was just a dear person and so interesting.”
Through that friendship, Mitchell was told the story of the Christmas Potato.
“I just thought it was so cool and explained to my kids that I thought it was something fun to do and just over the years we’ve done that now,” she said. “It’s kind of an extra way to spend time in the car looking at Christmas lights and it’s fun to wrap up the potatoes and get them prepped and ready. It’s been a great way to tell people you love their lights and get to have some family time. We’ve just had a really good time over the years following his tradition.”
Couger’s Christmas Potato didn’t just spread through Mineral Wells though. It has touched other parts of Texas and even other states.
“Lots of people in Topeka, his friends, do it and there are relatives and friends in Los Angeles and Indiana that do it,” Haidee said. “My daughter took it to Waco, she went to Baylor [University] so there are people there that started doing it. There are people all over the United States that do the Christmas Potato.”
After Couger lost his battle with COVID-19 on Nov. 17, Haidee said the community and school district have been very supportive of her and their two children, Isaac and Carson. The Couger family is asking the community to get in on the spud tradition this holiday season to remember Riley.
“I’m just kind of asking everybody in the district to honor him by going out and throwing Christmas potatoes with their families,” Haidee said. “He would be very, very tickled and very proud. He had a really good sense of humor and liked making people laugh.
“I think that’s kind of the most important way we can honor him, because that’s one of the things he really loved doing.”
