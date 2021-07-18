The Rainbow Fish Musical premieres Friday

Theatre Off The Square in Weatherford presents its annual youth production, The Rainbow Fish Musical; book, music, and lyrics by Austin Zumbro; adapted from the book by Marcus Pfister; translated into English by J. Alison James; and presented by special arrangement with Pioneer Drama, Inc.
This production is directed by Wally Jones, with Laurie Jones as assistant director, Clara Chestnut as music director and Jessica Michel as stage manager. The Rainbow Fish Musical begins Friday, July 23 and runs two weekends through Aug. 1.
With shiny, multi-colored scales, Rainbow Fish is the most beautiful fish in all of the ocean, and the only one of his (or her) kind. When Rainbow Fish refuses to share his vibrant, shimmering scales, the whole ocean seems to turn against the vain creature. Unhappy that no one adores him anymore, the Rainbow Fish seeks out the wise Octopus, who helps him learn that it’s far better to be admired for being kind than for being beautiful.
Members of the cast are: Rainbow Fish - Tyler Anne Leatherman, Little Fish - Kinley Morrow, Starfish - Jodi Oesterle, Ms. Minnow - Braelynn Flores, Octopus - Mia Currie, Pufferfish - Joel Eastburn, Hermit Crab - Mark Williams, Sardine - Emily Haynes, Clownfish - Logan Morrow, and Announcer - Matthew Foster.
Ensemble: Ava Bridges, Blakely Britton, Rachel Eastburn, Emily Flores, Matthew Foster, Mallory Legg, Kailey Haynes, Wade Haynes, Jessa Oesterle, Addison Rooks and Sara Watson.
Tentacles: Ava Bridges, Blakely Britton, Rachel Eastburn, Emily Flores, Mallory Legg, Bailey Michel, Addison Rooks and Sara Watson.
Show times are Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. (different from the usual time of 8 p.m.) and Sunday at 2 p.m. Interpreter services will be provided at the performance on Friday, July 30 at 7:30 p.m. Services are provided through a partnership with the American Sign Language Interpreting Program of Tarrant County College Trinity River Campus.
Tickets for children 12 and under are $10 for all performances.
To purchase tickets to the in-person performances, visit https://buy.ticketstothecity.com/purchase.php?event_id=9544. Streaming services are available at https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/54839
Theatre Off The Square is located at 114 N. Denton St. Visit www.theatreoffthesquare.org or call 817-341-8687 for more information.
