Theatre Off The Square is presenting the first show of its 24th Season of Shows: Ken Ludwig’s Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery, produced by special arrangement with Concord Theatricals.
This production is directed by Darla Robinson, with Jordyn Mahar Nelson as the assistant director and Dana Powers as the stage manager. The show begins Friday, Feb. 3 and runs weekends through Feb. 19. Show times are Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Theatre Off The Square is located at 114 North Denton Street, Weatherford.
Interpreter services will be provided at the performance on Saturday, Feb. 18, at 8 p.m. Services are provided through a partnership with the American Sign Language Interpreting Program of Tarrant County College Trinity River Campus.
Baskerville is a fast-paced comedy that transforms Arthur Conan Doyle’s classic The Hound of the Baskervilles into a murderously funny adventure. Audiences will recognize well-loved characters Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson as they’re joined by a small band of actors who expertly play more than 40 characters as the mystery unfolds.
The cast is as follows: Sherlock Holmes played by Jonathan Cook, Dr. Watson played by Mark Gillies, Actor 1 played by Lucas Steele, Actor 2 played by Darin Cote and Actor 3 played by Jennifer Brown.
All seats are reserved. Tickets are $20 for adults and $18 for seniors ages 60 and up and students/children under school age. Matinee tickets are $15 for all ages and no other discounts apply. Purchase tickets in the box office prior to each show or visit https://buy.ticketstothecity.com/venue.php?org_id=88
Additionally, 2023 Flex packages are on sale for $100. The Flex Package comes with seven “flex credits” (tickets) that can be redeemed for admission to any mainstage show in our 2023 season. Call 817-341-8687 or visit www.theatreoffthesquare.org for questions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.