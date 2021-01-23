Theatre Off The Square reopens with 'Run for Your Wife'

After having been dark since March due to the pandemic, Theatre Off The Square in Weatherford is proud to reopen with “Run for Your Wife,” written by Ray Cooney and produced by special arrangement with Samuel French, Inc.
The play is directed by Julie Campbell, with Wally Jones as the assistant director. The show dates are weekends, Jan. 29 – Feb. 7. This production is sponsored by Purple Tree Realty.
A taxi driver gets away with having two wives in different areas of London because of his irregular working schedule. Complication is piled upon complication as the cabby tries to keep his double life from exploding.
Members of the cast are: Dana Powers as Mary Smith, Michelle Newman as Barbara Smith, Tim Herndon as John Smith, Jordan Herndon as Detective Sgt. Troughton, Christian Lopez as Stanley Gardner, Mark Gillies as newspaper reporter/Bobby Franklyn, and Jacob Myers as Det. Sgt. Porterhouse.
Patrons can choose to view the show live and in-person (seating will be extremely limited and socially distanced) or watch a recording of the show online from the comfort and safety of home.
Visit buy.ticketstothecity.com/venue.php?org_id=88&fbclid=IwAR3-XO-6sLLqY8BbjAPSyX1Vhemg6VmjoO5K4eoRgUhHnu4HT0_cgLXUlGo to find information that will help determine the desired choice for tickets.
Masks will be worn at all times by everyone in the theatre, with no exceptions. There will be no concessions sold and no intermission.
Show times are 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Theatre Off The Square, a nonprofit community theatre, is located at 114 N. Denton St. Visit theatreoffthesquare.org or call 817-341-8687 for more information.
