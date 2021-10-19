Theatre Off The Square presents “ROCKET MAN” by Steven Dietz, directed by Tyler Burden, with assistant directors Wally Jones and Jacob Myers and stage manager Jordyn Mahar Nelson.
The show begins Friday, Oct. 22 and runs weekends through Nov. 7. Show times are Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Theatre Off The Square is located at 114 N. Denton St., Weatherford.
ASL interpreters will be at the performance on Saturday, Oct. 30 at 8 p.m. Services are provided through a partnership with the American Sign Language Interpreting Program of Tarrant County College Trinity River Campus.
ROCKET MAN is a serious comedy about the road not taken. Donny Rowan has placed everything he owns on his front lawn, along with a sign that reads: “Here’s my life. Make an offer.” He has cut a skylight into his attic and placed his E-Z Boy recliner underneath — where he can sit, staring at the stars. Somewhere in the universe, Donny believes, is a place where all the roads we never chose converge. ROCKET MAN explores one man’s obsessive desire to find this “parallel world” — and the profound effect of his decision on his family and friends.
The cast includes: Donny played by Mark Gillies, Buck played by Lewis Schwartz, Trisha played by MacKenzie Ayon, Rita played by Dana Powers and Louise played by Kate Cowling.
Seat selection and tickets may be purchased at buy.ticketstothecity.com/purchase.php?event_id=9546.
The theater strongly recommend the wearing of masks for all those attending.
Call 817-341-8687 or visit www.theatreoffthesquare.org with any questions.
