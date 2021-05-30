Theatre Off the Square's 'BOB: A Life in Five Acts" begins June 4

Theatre Off The Square in Weatherford will present “BOB: A Life in Five Acts,” beginning June 4.
The production, by Peter Sinn Nachtrieb and presented by special arrangement with Dramatists Play Service, Inc., New York, is directed by Seth Hunter Williams and assisted by Jesse James.
It is part of TOTS’ 2021 Season of Shows, Season 22. Show dates are weekends, June 4-20.
BOB chronicles the highly unusual life of Bob and his lifelong quest to become a “Great Man.” Will Bob’s real life ever be able to live up to his dream? BOB is a comedic exploration of American mythology and values, the treacherous pursuit of happiness, and discovering what it means to be truly “great.”
Members of the cast are Tim Crabb as BOB; Jaclyn Justice, Morgan Langham and Darla Robinson as Female Chorus; and Brad Justice and Thomas Vigil as Male Chorus.
Patrons can choose to view the show live and in-person or watch a recording of the show online from the comfort and safety of home. In-person tickets can be purchased at buy.ticketstothecity.com/venue.php?org_id=88 and video-on-demand tickets (online June 12-20) can be purchased at www.showtix4u.com/event-details/52626.
This production contains adult subject matter and situations appropriate for those 17 and older.
American Sign Language interpreters will be at the performance on Friday, June 18 at 8 p.m. Services are provided through a partnership with the American Sign Language Interpreting Program of Tarrant County College Trinity River Campus.
Showtimes are 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays. Masks are optional and guests are encouraged to review the theatre’s health and safety protocol online at www.theatreoffthesquare.org.
Theatre Off The Square, a nonprofit community theatre, is located at 114 N. Denton St., Weatherford. For questions, call 817-341-8687 and leave a message.
