Some key deadlines for the upcoming November election are quickly approaching.
With sample ballots for Parker County voters now available online (parkercountytx.com/477/Sample-Ballots), the last day to register to vote is Monday, Oct. 5. Registration must be postmarked with that date or turned in personally to the Parker County Elections Office by end of day.
The last day for the elections office to receive (not postmarked) application for a ballot by mail is Friday, Oct. 23. Voters can drop off only their application for a ballot by mail. Voters may not drop off their own application for a ballot by mail in our office once early voting begins.
In this election, there will be no straight party voting. All voters must go from race to race to vote.
Parker County Elections Administrator Crickett Miller said her office is recommending voters print the sample ballot, fill it out and bring it with them to vote. Voters can bring in “cheat sheets” but they are asked to take them when they leave.
Early voting begins Oct. 13 and runs through Oct. 30.
Another thing to note is that for the Nov. 3 general election only, the hand-delivery period absentee ballot by mail has been extended.
You may deliver your own personal ballot, not a ballot for another individual, to the elections department at 1112 Santa Fe Drive, Weatherford during regular business hours any time after you receive and mark the ballot. Voters may not turn them in at a polling location unless they are surrendering the ballot and voting a ballot in person. When a voter brings the ballot to the elections office, they will be asked to sign a roster to record acceptance of your ballot and asked to present an acceptable form of photo ID. If you do not possess and cannot reasonably obtain an acceptable form of photo ID, you can execute a Reasonable Impediment Declaration and provide a supporting form of identification. When you are hand delivering your ballot, report to the elections office, do not stand in the line to vote early.
If a voter requested an absentee ballot by mail and the voter decides to go to the polls to vote early or on Election Day, they must bring their ballot with them to surrender or they will vote a provisional ballot.
Electioneering is not allowed within 100 feet of an outside door through which a voter may enter the building in which a polling place is located (Election Code 61.003). Electioneering includes posting, use or distribution of political signs or literature. This includes buttons, t-shirts, masks, etc.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.