Three Parker County nonprofit organizations were awarded funds totaling more than $100,000, which was accumulated from the newly-implemented Child Safety Fee program.
The Children’s Advocacy Center, CASA Hope for Children and Child Protective Services board were given a percentage of the funds based on their needs.
“The committee for the Child Safety funds disbursement consists of myself, County Attorney John Forrest, County Auditor Brianna Fowler and Employee Benefits Coordinator Becky McCullough, and we had three applications. After reviewing all three, we recommend that all three be granted funds,” County Tax Assessor-Collector Jenny Gentry said. “We also agreed that the disbursement should be at a percentage share because we’ve only currently brought in two quarters, not all four.”
The Child Safety Fee program was approved in August of 2019 and raises funds by charging a $1.50 fee on each auto registration submittal in Parker County. Counties are allowed to charge the optional fee to fund child safety programs, according to the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles. When residents renew their vehicle registrations, the state register fee is split between the state and the county.
Each nonprofit requested specific amounts of money, and funds were divided up by the committee. As of June 30, the fund had $106,734.
The Children’s Advocacy Center was awarded 58% of the funding.
“I just want to personally thank [the commissioners court] for letting us have the building use on Columbia [Avenue] until we had this new building built,” CAC Executive Director Cheryl Bullock said. “We’ve been open for two and a half years now and we’ve served over 440 children for forensic interviews with 64 monthly in counseling, so this fund will help tremendously.”
The CPS board was awarded 14% and CASA Hope for Children was awarded 28% of the funds.
“I very much want to thank the court for considering this grant for CASA. We have been impacted by not being able to do fundraisers this year to the extent of about $50,000 and we are anticipating some cuts in grants next year, so this opportunity for a grant from the county is really really helpful,” CASA Executive Director Kathy Meyer said.
Gentry said applicants will be reviewed each year and the money from the program will be disbursed quarterly.
“The money is being completely spent, so if they have any extra funds, it would come back to the county to be disbursed at another time,” Gentry said.
