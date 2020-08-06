Three Parker County nursing homes saw increases in COVID-19 data over a period of nine days while the others have remained with low or no cases of the virus.
State health officials began providing comprehensive COVID-19 data for nursing homes and assisted living facilities several months ago. Data is available on the Texas Health and Human Services website.
As of July 22, Willow Park Rehabilitation and Care Center saw an increase in deaths among its residents with nine COVID-19 deaths reported. The center had 17 active COVID-19 resident cases, six active employee COVID-19 cases, and an overall total of 37 resident cases and 19 employees cases. On July 13, the center report 26 active COVID-19 resident cases and six resident deaths.
College Park Rehabilitation and Care Center saw a big increase in active COVID-19 resident cases with 27 on July 22, according to THHS. The center has reported one death, 10 active COVID-19 employee cases and an overall total of 28 resident cases and 11 employee cases. On July 13, College Park had three active cases among its residents and a total of four employee cases and four resident cases.
Hilltop Park Rehabilitation and Care Center also saw a jump with 14 active resident COVID-19 cases as of July 22, up from two active resident cases on July 13. Hilltop reported 12 active employee cases — up from four on July 13. Hilltop has reported zero deaths, according to THHS.
On July 28, Parker County Judge Pat Deen issued a proclamation declaring a local disaster due to the impact of COVID-19 on long term care facilities. The declaration, which listed five requirements for facilities to adhere to, expired on Aug. 3.
Keeneland Nursing and Rehabilitation, Peach Tree Place, Santa Fe Health and Rehabilitation, Senior Care at Holland Lake and Weatherford Health Care Center reported zero active COVID-19 cases among its residents and employees as of July 22. Peach Tree Place has had a total of five employees test positive and Senior Care at Holland Lake has had a total of two employees test positive.
Mineral Wells Nursing and Rehabilitation and Palo Pinto Nursing Center both reported zero COVID-19 cases as of July 22.
As for assisted living facilities in Parker County, Clear Fork Assisted Living and Memory Care Community has reported one active employee COVID-19 case as of July 22. All other assisted living facilities have reported zero cases.
In Palo Pinto County, Lakewell Place has reported one active COVID-19 case. Serenity Estates LLC has reported zero cases.
As of Wednesday afternoon, Parker County had a total of 15 COVID-19 related deaths, 38 total active cases and 1,120 recoveries.
