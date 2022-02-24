A three-way race for mayor of Mineral Wells, and two vying for a council slot, comprise the only contested races on the May 7 ballots for city and school board seats in Mineral Wells and Weatherford ISD and city council.
Incumbent Mineral Wells Mayor Regan Johnson has drawn challenges from contractor Garry Davis Sr. and Christopher Perricone, a former mayor who lists his occupation on his filing as "entrepreneur/student."
In Ward 3, roughly western Mineral Wells, incumbent Councilwoman Beth Watson faces David Guye in her bid for reelection. Councilman Jerrel Tomlin is unopposed for reelection in Ward 1, which is south central Mineral Wells.
April 7 is the last day to register to vote in the May election, called a uniform election because candidates do not run under a political party. Early voting runs April 25 through May 3.
Council terms are for two years, school trustees serve three-year terms.
With filing concluding Feb. 18, uncontested races on the Mineral Wells ISD board of trustees and Weatherford school and city ballots mean those entities are eligible to cancel their elections.
Mineral Wells ISD Superintendent John Kuhn said he plans to recommend his board do just that at its March 7 meeting.
That leaves Weatherford Mayor Paul Paschall uncontested and that city eligible to cancel the May 7 ballot. So is the Weatherford ISD, with incumbents Adam Feriend, Greg Shaw and Wally Wallace as the only candidates filing in their respective Places 3, 4 and 5.
