Tickets on sale for Annual Candlelight Tour of Homes

Tickets are on sale for the upcoming 39th annual Candlelight Tour of Homes, presented by the Parker County Heritage Society.
The tour showcases Weatherford’s rich history and heritage on Dec. 10 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., highlighting five historical homes built between 1889 and 1947 — a Victorian style home built in 1893, an 1892 Queen Anne Victorian home designed for George S. and Helen Belle White by the famous Victorian architect George F. Barber of Knoxville, Tennessee; a Victorian style farmhouse built between 1889-1900, a Farmhouse-style home built after the WWII and a Tuscan-style home. This year’s tour has added the historical Parker County courthouse on the square as well as All Saints’ Anglican Church, which came into existence in July 1875.
“These homes are more than just a place to live — they are a living history that you can be a part of,” PCHS Vice President Laura Roberts said. “They have legacy, quirkiness, past and present owners, unique architectural features and secrets.”
Adding to the tour, the Doss Center will have on display “Hand Crocheted Doilies,” which tell the stories of the women who created them. There will be activities for the children at Pioneer Cabin Park, and Santa will be at the cabins from 2-4 p.m. Chandor Gardens grounds will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., though the house will not be on the tour.
The main sponsors for the 39th Annual Candlelight Tour are DRI Construction, Davidson Reconstruction, Inc.; First Bank of Texas; Texas Butane; Texas Land and Right of Way; Pee Wee Cray Used Cars; Yesterday’s Sandwich Shop; Baker’s Ribs; The Pizza Place; Mesquite Pit; Zeno’s on the Square; Momma Monica’s Pizza and Italian Food; and Katy Preston - Fathom Realty
Tour sites and location/home sponsors included:
• 109 East Lee Ave (Sponsors: Citizens National Bank/Molley Michel-Goosehead Insurance)
• 507 West Lee Ave (Sponsors: Remax Trinity/Holland Lake Rehabilitation and Wellness Center
• 609 West Lee Ave (Sponsors: Jamie Bodiford-Century 21 Judge Fite Company/Santa Fe Furniture Store)
• 508 West Davis St. (Sponsors: Recaptured Charm/Kimberly Benge Photography)
• 416 Josephine St. (Sponsors: Alamo Title/Lisa Jacobs-Williams Trew Real Estate)
• 121 South Waco St: All Saints’ Anglican Church (Sponsor: PlainsCapital Bank)
• Parker County Courthouse 1 Courthouse Square (Sponsor: Rosa’s Café’/Texas Bank Financial)
• Doss Heritage and Cultural Center, 1400 Texas Drive (Sponsor: Parker County Today Magazine)
• Chandor Gardens, 711 West Lee Avenue (Grounds only, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., no house tour).
Visit www.parkercountyheritagesociety.com for ticket information. Tickets are $20 for adults and $12 for children 12 and under, and include access to any place on the tour from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Tickets can be purchased online and can be picked up at the Doss Center (1400 Texas Drive) on the day of tour. Please bring proof of purchase. Tickets can also be purchased on site at the Weatherford Chamber of Commerce (401 Fort Worth Highway) and the Doss Center (1400 Texas Drive). Tickets purchased at both the chamber of commerce and Doss Center tickets will be cash or check only.
