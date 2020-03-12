Weatherford City Council approved canceling the May 2 special election and declared unopposed candidate Matt Ticzkus elected during Tuesday’s council meeting.
The special election was called after Place 3 Council member Curtis Tucker announced he would resign from his position, which was effective on Feb. 29. Tucker moved to Alvin to pastor a church there, meaning he could not fulfill the remainder of his three-year term. Tucker was elected in 2018.
Ticzkus, who is the regional director for the Mid-South region of the American Association of Christian Schools and owner of Lloyd & Lucy’s Pet Supplies, will take office on May 12.
“I’m really excited for the opportunity to serve our citizens, and I’m looking forward to working with Mayor [Paul] Paschall and the council on just continuing to help Weatherford grow and just bring my unique perspective to the mix,” Ticzkus said.
Ticzkus has served on the Planning and Zoning Commission and on the Weatherford Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors. He also graduated from the chamber’s Leadership Weatherford program in the inaugural class. According to a press release, Ticzkus has lived in Weatherford since 2005.
“As I’ve gotten to know our community more, I’ve come to love Weatherford and what we have going on,” Ticzkus said. “I enjoy serving and being involved.”
Ticzkus said he will spend time learning and catching up on the pressing issues in Weatherford. Some of the issues he wants to focus on are growth, communication of good things in the city and economic development in relation to bringing in jobs.
Because of his younger age compared to other council members, Ticzkus said he brings a different perspective to the council. Ticzkus also described himself as a “team player” who will collaborate with the council.
“A lot of folks my age are busy raising families and coaching their kids’ sports and I’m obviously involved in all of those things as well, but I think I bring a unique generational perspective to the table which I think will be helpful just having a broader range of representation on the council,” Ticzkus said.
Ticzkus encourages Weatherford residents to get involved in local government, and he said he wants to be available to residents who have questions or concerns.
“We need more citizen involvement,” Ticzkus said. “I just want to encourage our citizens to participate in the meetings, and we have a number of different boards where folks can volunteer to serve, and we need input from our citizens to continue to help Weatherford be a great place to call home.”
Also at the meeting, council made a few recognitions to groups and an individual. The council issued a proclamation in honor of the Twentieth Century Club’s 120th anniversary and the club’s contributions to the community. Council also recognized the Parker County Crime Stoppers for receiving the Productivity Award for Greatest Dollar Recovery at the 31st Annual Texas Crime Stoppers Conference. Senior Animal Control Officer Joseph Davis was recognized for 15 years of service to the city.
The Parker County Crime Stoppers are entering their 34th year of operation, Weatherford Police Chief Lance Arnold said.
“The tips that were reported to our Parker County Crime Stoppers netted recovery of almost $115,000 of stolen merchandise and/or drug seizures,” Arnold said.
