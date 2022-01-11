WEATHERFORD — Very cold weather always seems to bring along an increase in house fires, as people try sometimes imaginative ways to stay warm or are careless with electric connections and space heaters.
“We had one the other day, where they tried to do, like, a warming-type fire on the back porch,” Mineral Wells Fire Marshal Craig Hedrick said. “And that got away from them and messed the house up pretty bad.”
Parents should not be shy in making sure children know what to do in a fire emergency, he said.
“Parents should also drill into their children’s heads that, if there is fire or smoke in the house, they should not go get a toy or the dog, and to go to a neighbor’s house and call 911,” he said. “That needs to be drilled into their heads.”
The fire marshal said the same fire hazards play the villain every cold season, and he outlined tips for safely using the tools that warm the house.
Space heaters
“They have to be positioned to where they are not next to drapes, furniture or other objects,” he said, adding that anything near a space heater — including carpeting — will slowly heat and become potentially combustible. “Keep a two- to three-foot radius around a space heater with nothing around it, and that includes nothing behind it, either.
“You have to be careful setting a space heater on carpet. You might want to get something to raise it off the floor if you have carpeted floors.”
Space heaters designed for outdoor use, such as so-called torpedo heaters that blow hot air out one tubular side, are dangerous indoors, he added. Heaters which use propane bottles also should be used only outdoors.
Heaters that use natural gas must be installed by a pro, Hedrick said.
“That needs to be purchased brand new and installed by a plumber,” Hedrick said. “It’s got to be done by plumbing and heating code up to standards.
“Any type of space heater, you cannot leave or walk away from it when there’s kids around it, because they’ll always try to stick stuff into it or they’ll walk around and fall onto it. The same thing with fireplaces.”
Fireplaces
“Your fireplace flue needs to be cleaned once a year by a chimney sweep,” Hedrick said, describing the flammable crust that builds inside chimneys over time. “If you get (the flue) hot enough, all of that will catch on fire.”
He did not put much faith in creosote logs meant to burn away that flue crust.
“I don’t know if they work or not,” he said.
Electric cords and plugs
“Multi-plug adapters that do not have a breaker inside of them, or are not UL tested, I would not use,” Hedrick said, explaining the large, UL, that should be on the product stands for the Underwriters Laboratory. “You cannot plug an adapter into another multi-plug adapter — you can’t multi-stack them.
“Extension cords should not be used as permanent sources of electricity. They should definitely not be run underneath rugs or anything like that.”
One reason for that, he said, is most extension cords come from China and become cracked when stepped on repeatedly, causing hot wires to contact each other.
“Here’s my big one:”
“Smoke detectors, smoke detectors, smoke detectors,” Hedrick said. “Get a home smoke detector, and you need to make a note to yourself to change the battery out at Jan. 1 of every year. You can do it when the time changes, because that’s even better because you do it two times a year.”
As for fire extinguishers, the fire marshal said everyone should have at least one 5-pound, ABC-type extinguisher in their home. This type extinguishes flames on wood/paper, liquids/solvents and electrical equipment.
“They should teach their children what it is and how to use it.
Help for elderly/ disabled
Hedrick said he, or a fire crew member on duty, is willing to help residents who need a hand installing smoke detectors.
“I will be happy to come over and install them, or get one of the guys at the station,” he said.
Hedrick can be reached at 940-328-7791.
Weatherford Director of Communications Blake Rexroat said that city’s fire department has a number to call for smoke detector assistance: 817-598-4280. He added the option is available only to people with a “true need” for help, such as elderly status or disability, in making a home safe.
