The Weatherford Democrat has been Weatherford and Parker County’s primary news source since 1895, providing local information you both need and want. The current coronavirus coverage has underscored the importance of that responsibility.
However, the sudden loss of advertising revenue due to the virus crisis has added to what already had been economic challenges throughout the newspaper industry, causing us to restructure our resources so we can continue to fulfill our vital local mission.
Effective next week, we will begin a two-day-a-week publishing schedule by discontinuing the Wednesday, Thursday and Friday newspapers. We will continue publication and delivery to subscribers and newsstands on Tuesday and Saturday.
You will still have access to all our news, features, sports, comics, puzzles, advertisements and other print content Wednesday, Thursday and Friday — as well as the other weekdays — on our replica electronic version of the newspaper. It is accessible through our website (www.weatherforddemocrat.com) by clicking on the “E-Paper” listing to the right of the menu item below the paper’s name.
If you have not activated your electronic access to the website and E-Paper, call us at 817-594-7447 and we will get you set up. The E-Paper features the same format as the print paper and also has some extra benefits, including allowing you to make the type as large as you want. It can be read on a desktop computer, laptop, tablet or smartphone. It is also eco-friendly, never late and never wet.
Readership changes, newsprint and ink prices, print production expenses and delivery cost have resulted in community newspapers around the country publishing newspapers fewer days of the week to remain economically healthy in the future.
Editor Sally Sexton provides further details about our changes in a column on page 4 of today’s paper. If you have questions about our restructuring plan, please contact her at editor@weatherforddemocrat.com or 817-594-7447 ext. 236.
This is a remarkable community with people who truly care about it. We thank our subscribers and advertisers for their support over the years. It matters to us now more than ever.
And we pray everybody is well and safe.
Publisher Lisa Chappell
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.