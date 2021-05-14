TOP COP: WPD's McClure named Law Enforcement Officer of the Year by American Legion

Weatherford PD’s Travis McClure has been in law enforcement for almost nine years. It’s been long enough for the Marine veteran, now an investigator and SWAT team member with WPD, to make a big impression on his colleagues, supervisors and the community.
That much was evident earlier this week, as he was announced as the Parker County American Legion Post 163’s Police Officer of the Year for 2020.
“The American Legion — and specifically Parker County Post 163 — while implementing one of their many veteran and community service programs, has the opportunity to recognize individuals or organizations that distinguish themselves over and beyond that expected while performing their obligated tasks or during their community volunteer efforts,” Public Relations Officer Ron Chandler said. “We have a very strong candidate in Travis McClure, and it is with great pleasure that we submit [him] to the American Legion Department of Texas for consideration as Police Officer of the Year.”
McClure, a graduate of Springtown High School and the Weatherford College Police Academy, served four years in the Marine Corps, including a deployment in Iraq, as well as three years in the Army National Guard.
His experience as a peace officer began with the Springtown Police Department in 2012, followed by the Parker County Sheriff’s Office for three years before transferring to WPD.
WPD Sgt. Tiffany Vanzant described him as a dedicated, hard-working and skilled leader within the department.
“Officer McClure is a well-deserving candidate for the Department of Texas Law Enforcement award, though he would never look for recognition,” Vanzant said in her nomination. “Officer McClure represents all that a peace officer should be in order to protect the nobility of the profession.
“I have never had the privilege of working with someone that I could recommend or endorse more strongly.”
McClure’s actions back up his endorsements — he was voted SWAT Team Member of the Year in both 2017 and 2018 and selected by his peers on the team as an assistant team leader in 2020, named Weatherford Police Officer of the Year for 2020, and received a Medal of Valor Lifesaving award for his involvement during an active shooter scenario in Reno in July 2020, where it was reported that a man with a weapon had barricaded himself inside his house with two family members.
“SWAT team members surrounded the residence, and a member of the team was unexpectedly struck multiple times by an unknown assailant,” Vanzant wrote. “Officer McClure courageously joined four other members of the team to conduct a high-risk evacuation of the downed officer, without regard to the dangers before them.”
The officer went on to recover from his injuries and return to service.
In another commendation, Willow Park Police Chief Michael Baldwin expressed his appreciation for McClure, who assisted law enforcement personnel in December 2019 with a burglary in progress.
During McClure’s six years with Weatherford PD, he has received 37 peer, supervisor and public commendations.
“In reading each commendation ... four common attributes emerged that represent the officer that Travis McClure is,” Vanzant wrote. “He was repeatedly recognized for his professionalism, his investigative skills, his tactical expertise and leadership and his never-tiring work ethic.
“Travis’ ability to maintain both effectiveness and efficiency while also demonstrating outstanding professionalism and care for the citizens make him an asset to this department and the people that he serves.”
