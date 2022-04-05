Theatre Off the Square will be offering a special production for one weekend only.
Ten Days in a Mad-House, the Story of Nellie Bly & The Women of Blackwell Island, by Jade Emerson, runs April 8-10, at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday.
The play is the 2020-21 New Works Contest winner, written by Emerson, a Weatherford High School graduate who now attends UT Austin and writes for One to Know magazine.
From the author: Nellie Bly’s story has been told before: the story of an insane asylum, of a madwoman, of screaming girls in white nightgowns with long, ratted hair. You’ve heard her story before in dozens of exaggerations, dilutions, and dramatizations, and yet I’m guessing very few people know or remember her name. And even fewer know the names of Anne Neville, Tillie Mayard, and the hundreds of women who were locked away without a say. Nellie was limited from Day 1 because of her social status and gender. When in the asylum, she was quite literally quarantined in a circumstance she was uncertain if she could ever escape. Her situation made her susceptible to a disease running rampant — insanity.
The play is directed by Darla Robinson with assistant director Jordyn Mahar. Cast members include: Nellie Bly - Amanda Livengood; Anne Neville - Lainey Brock; Tillie Mayard - Jordyn Mahar; Doctor Dent - Garrett Tucker; Joseph Pulitzer - Mark Gillies; Nurse Grupe - Erin Lasche; Nurse Grady - Becky Coutras; Mary - Ashley Palmatier; Police Guard/New York World Security Guard - Thomas Vigil; Juror - Alex McCalla; Woman 1 - Dana Powers; Woman 2 - Lindsey Nelson; Woman 3 - Jenny Ingle; Woman 4 - Mia Currie; Woman 5 - Morgan Langham; and German Woman - Susan Hurley
ASL interpreters will be at the performance on Saturday, April 9 at 8 p.m. Services are provided through a partnership with the American Sign Language Interpreting Program of Tarrant County College Trinity River Campus.
For tickets, visit Theatre Off the Square at 114 N. Denton St. in Weatherford, call 817-341-8687 or visit www.theatreoffthesquare.org.
2022 Flex Package credits cannot be redeemed for admission to this production.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.