Theatre Off the Square in Weatherford announces its 2022 Summer Kids Theatre Camp — Year 9: Spread Your Wings and Fly.
The camp is scheduled for: Week 1 (June 13-17 for kids entering grades third through ninth), Week 2 (June 20-24 also for kids entering grades third through ninth) and Week 3 (June 27-July 1 for kids entering grades first and second.) The camp will span three weeks with separate morning (8:30-11:30 a.m.) and afternoon (12:30-3:30 p.m.) classes each week.
Each class will cover a special interest, and the campers may register for multiple classes for one or two weeks. Week 3 will be specially designed for that age level and will introduce the small campers to different aspects of creativity in theatre.
There will be a Showcase for Friends and Family on the Friday of each week. The cost is $100 per class (grades three through nine) for Weeks 1 and 2 and $125 (grades first and second) for Week 3 only.
Visit www.theatreoffthesquare.org for the registration form and the class descriptions and teachers. Registration is open and will end June 3. Call 817-917-1689 with any questions.
