TOTS presents 'The Addams Family, A New Musical'

Theatre Off The Square in Weatherford presents “The Addams Family, A New Musical,” book by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice, music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa. The show begins Sept. 10 and runs weekends through Sept. 26. Show times are 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.
This play is directed by Jaclyn Justice, with assistant director Brad Justice and music director Mac Chestnut.
ASL interpreters will be at the performance at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 25. Services are provided through a partnership with the American Sign Language Interpreting Program of Tarrant County College Trinity River Campus.
“The Addams Family,” a comical feast that embraces the wackiness in every family, features an original story and it’s every father’s nightmare: Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, has grown up and fallen in love with a sweet, smart young man from a respectable family- a man her parents have never met. And if that wasn’t upsetting enough, Wednesday confides in her father and begs him not to tell her mother. Now, Gomez Addams must do something he’s never done before- keep a secret from his beloved wife, Morticia. Everything will change for the whole family on the fateful night they host a dinner for Wednesday’s “normal” boyfriend and his parents.
The cast includes: Gomez Addams - Jacob Myers, Morticia Addams - Jennifer Brown, Fester Addams - Christian Wulfsberg, Grandma - Kathy Manning, Wednesday Addams - Dandelion Nance, Pugsley Addams - Kyler Glover, Lurch - Lynn Self, Mal Bieneke - Christian Lopez, Alice Bieneke - Clara Chestnut, Lucas Bieneke - Ian Wooten and ancestors: Maggie Connor, Mia Currie, Emily Farmer, Dirk Green, Julia Huggins, Morgan Langham, Jordyn Mahar, Laurie Jones, Lisle Justice, Jodi Oesterle and Charlotte Wasson.
Tickets are $16 for all ages and all days, including matinees. Choose your seats and purchase your tickets to any performance by visiting buy.ticketstothecity.com/purchase.php?event_id=9545.
As a courtesy to our patrons, we strongly recommend the wearing of masks for all those attending.
Call 817-341-8687 or visit www.theatreoffthesquare.org with any questions. The theater is at 114 N. Denton St., Weatherford.
This play is presented by special arrangement with and all authorized performance materials are supplied by Theatrical Rights Worldwide, 570 Seventh Avenue, Suite 2100, New York, NY 10018.
