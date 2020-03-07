Theatre Off The Square in Weatherford presents the second production of their 2020 Season of Shows, “Run for Your Wife,” written by Ray Cooney and produced by special arrangement with Samuel French, Inc. The play is directed by Cynthia Daniels, with Julie Campbell as the assistant director and Dan Parris as the stage manager. The show dates are weekends through March 22. This production is sponsored by Purple Tree Realty (www.purpletreerealty.com).
This superb example of the British farce had audiences rolling in the aisles in London and New York. A taxi driver gets away with having two wives in different areas of London because of his irregular working schedule. Complication is piled upon complication as the cabby tries to keep his double life from exploding.
Members of the cast are: Dana Powers as Mary Smith, Michelle Newman as Barbara Smith, Rodney Bergeron as John Smith, Haley Davis as Detective Sergeant Troughton, Christian Lopez as Stanley Gardner, Mark Gillies as Newspaper Reporter/Bobby Franklyn and Brandon Haygood as Detective Sgt. Porterhouse.
The first show kicked off Friday, and runs weekends through Sunday, March 22. Show times are at 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays. Theatre Off The Square, a nonprofit community theatre, is located at 114 N. Denton St., Weatherford.
Interpreter services will be provided at the performance at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 15. Services are provided through a partnership with the American Sign Language Interpreting Program of Tarrant County College Trinity River Campus.
Tickets are $16 for adults and $14 for seniors (60+)/students/children under school age. Matinee tickets are $13 for all ages and no other discounts apply. Choose your seats and purchase your tickets to any performance online by visiting the website www.theatreoffthesquare.org. The theatre Box Office is open from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday evenings to purchase tickets and to reserve seats. Groups of 10 or more may reserve seating with prepaid admission of $14 per person on Fridays and Saturdays and $12 per person on Sundays. The 2020 Theatre Off The Square Flex Packages are available for purchase online from the website or in the Box office. For $100, the 2020 Flex Package comes with eight “flex credits” that can be redeemed for admission to any show in our 2020 season.
