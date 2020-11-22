Theatre Off The Square, Weatherford's community live theatre, has been in intermission since the beginning of the pandemic, but is slowly opening with caution.
The nonprofit will hold a community sale and barbecue fundraiser on Small Business Saturday, Nov. 28. Items will be available from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
A meal of barceque, chips and a drink will be served beginning at 10 a.m. for $7. The event will be outside, with social distancing in place and volunteers will be masked.
