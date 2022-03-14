Theatre Off The Square presents its second show of the 23rd Season of Shows, “Last Gas,” by John Cariani, produced by special arrangement with Dramatists Play Service, Inc. This production is directed by Jacob Myers, with Madeline Eidelbach as the assistant director, and Mark Gillies serving as stage manager.
Nat Paradis is a Red Sox-loving part-time dad who manages Paradis’ Last Convenient Store, the last convenient place to get gas — or anything — before the Canadian border to the north and the North Maine Woods to the west. When an old flame returns to town, Nat gets a chance to rekindle a romance he gave up on years ago. But sparks fly as he’s forced to choose between new love and old. Last Gas takes a hilarious and heartbreakingly hard look at love lost and found, and at what it means to “get back to happy.”
Cast members include: Nat Paradis as Garrett Tucker, Troy Paradis-Pulcifer as Matthew Foster, Guy Gagnon as Thomas Vigil, Dwight Paradis as Lisle Justice, Cherry-Tracy Pulcifer as Michelle Newman, Lurene Legassey Soloway as Dana Powers, and voiceovers Dirk Green, Amanda Johnson and Dan Parris.
The show begins Friday, March 11 and runs weekends through March 27. Show times are Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Theatre Off The Square is located at 114 North Denton St., Weatherford.
ASL interpreters will be at the performance on Saturday, March 19 at 8 p.m. Services are provided through a partnership with the American Sign Language Interpreting Program of Tarrant County College Trinity River Campus.
All seats are reserved. Tickets are $20 for adults and $18 for seniors (ages 60 and up), students or children under school age. Matinee tickets are $15 for all ages and no other discounts apply. Please purchase tickets in the box office prior to each show or online at buy.ticketstothecity.com/venue.php?org_id=88
2022 Flex packages are on sale for $100. The Flex Package comes with seven “flex credits” (tickets) that can be redeemed for admission to any mainstage show in the 2022 season. Call 817-341-8687 or visit www.theatreoffthesquare.org for more information.
