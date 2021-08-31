TPWD biologists relocate non-native plants from Lake Weatherford

WEATHERFORD — After two non-native plant species were found on the shoreline of Lake Weatherford earlier this month, Texas Parks and Wildlife biologists and a rapid response team were able to remove them from the area and attempt to prevent their growth.
A Weatherford citizen submitted a detailed report and pictures of the aquatic plants — identified as water hyacinth and water lettuce — to TPWD, Dan Bennett, a natural resource specialist with the department, said.
“The plants are suspected to have been dumped in the lake by someone likely cleaning out their personal water garden after it had been overrun by the plants,” he said. “These free-floating, South American species are capable of rapid expansion, and could cover the entire upper end of the reservoir and lake coves, blocking out oxygen and sunlight from the water and negatively impacting aquatic life.”
Both species are illegal to possess and could result in a fine.
In such cases, reports of non-native aquatic plants, or any other invasive species, can be reported to TPWD by emailing aquaticinvasives@tpwd.texas.gov.
Additional information can also be found at https://texasinvasives.org.
